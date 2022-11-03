Lirik Lagu Ice Cream - Dhira Bongs dan Fakta di Baliknya
I hear a sounds that really bucks me over sight my door, ooh
That catchy sound so distracting at the time
And I see outside my window, wondering it's that true
And I'm hoping that it was but is nice
Ice cream, ice cream wait for me, don't let me here
Please don't let me down, I just wanna buy some of you
Ice cream, ice cream in this sunny day is nice
Cooling down my head and leave my mood up
Mood up
Mood up
I'm running out the door try to chase the ice cream man
And I'm see him there and he bring sold the ice cream that I want
I'm still running chasing the ice cream man (screaming heavily)
And unfortunately he didn't look at me
Ice cream, ice cream wait for me, don't let me here
Please don't let me down, I just wanna buy some of you
Ice cream, ice cream in this sunny day is nice
Cooling down my head and leave my mood up
Mood up
Mood up
Ice cream, ice cream wait for me, don't let me here
Please don't let me down, I just wanna buy some of you
Ice cream, ice cream in this sunny day is nice
Cooling down my head and leave my mood up
