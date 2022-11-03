Lirik Lagu Ice Cream - Dhira Bongs dan Fakta di Baliknya

I hear a sounds that really bucks me over sight my door, ooh

That catchy sound so distracting at the time

And I see outside my window, wondering it's that true

And I'm hoping that it was but is nice

Ice cream, ice cream wait for me, don't let me here

Please don't let me down, I just wanna buy some of you

Ice cream, ice cream in this sunny day is nice

Cooling down my head and leave my mood up

Mood up

Mood up

I'm running out the door try to chase the ice cream man

And I'm see him there and he bring sold the ice cream that I want

I'm still running chasing the ice cream man (screaming heavily)

And unfortunately he didn't look at me

Ice cream, ice cream wait for me, don't let me here

Please don't let me down, I just wanna buy some of you

Ice cream, ice cream in this sunny day is nice

Cooling down my head and leave my mood up

Mood up

Mood up

Ice cream, ice cream wait for me, don't let me here

Please don't let me down, I just wanna buy some of you

Ice cream, ice cream in this sunny day is nice

Cooling down my head and leave my mood up

