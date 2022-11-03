Lirik Lagu On The Floor - Jennifer Lopez ft Pitbull dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu On The Floor - Jennifer Lopez ft Pitbull
J-Lo, ya tú sabes, no hay más na'
It's a new generation
Mr. Worldwide
Of party people
Get on the floor, dale, get on the floor
Red one
Let me introduce you to my party people in the club, huh
I'm loose
And everybody knows I get off the chain
Baby it's the truth, it's the truth
I'm like Inception
I play with your brain
So don't sleep or snooze
I don't play no games so don't, don't, don't
Don't get it confused no
'Cause you will lose yeah
Now, no pu-pu-pu-pu-pump it up
And back it up like a Tonka truck
Dale
If you go hard you gotta get on the floor
If you're a party fr*** then step on the floor
If you're an animal then tear up the floor
Break a sweat on the floor
Yeah we work on the floor
Don't stop, keep it movin'
Put your drinks up
Pick your body up and drop it on the floor
Let the rhythm change your world on the floor
You know we're running shit tonight on the floor
Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza
Straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa
Dance the night away
Live your life and stay young on the floor
Dance the night away
Grab somebody, drink a little more
(Así me gusta, así me gusta, así me gusta)
(Así me gusta, así me gusta)
La la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Tonight we gon' be it on the floor
La la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Tonight we gon' be it on the floor
I know you got it
Clap your hands on the floor
And keep on rockin'
Rock it up on the floor
If you're a criminal, kill it on the floor
Steal it quick on the floor, on the floor
Don't stop, keep it movin'
Put your drinks up
Artikel Pilihan