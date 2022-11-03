Lirik Lagu On The Floor - Jennifer Lopez ft Pitbull dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu On The Floor - Jennifer Lopez ft Pitbull

J-Lo, ya tú sabes, no hay más na'

It's a new generation

Mr. Worldwide

Of party people

Get on the floor, dale, get on the floor

Red one

Let me introduce you to my party people in the club, huh

I'm loose

And everybody knows I get off the chain

Baby it's the truth, it's the truth

I'm like Inception

I play with your brain

So don't sleep or snooze

I don't play no games so don't, don't, don't

Don't get it confused no

'Cause you will lose yeah

Now, no pu-pu-pu-pu-pump it up

And back it up like a Tonka truck

Dale

If you go hard you gotta get on the floor

If you're a party fr*** then step on the floor

If you're an animal then tear up the floor

Break a sweat on the floor

Yeah we work on the floor

Don't stop, keep it movin'

Put your drinks up

Pick your body up and drop it on the floor

Let the rhythm change your world on the floor

You know we're running shit tonight on the floor

Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza

Straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa

Dance the night away

Live your life and stay young on the floor

Dance the night away

Grab somebody, drink a little more

(Así me gusta, así me gusta, así me gusta)

(Así me gusta, así me gusta)

La la la la la la la la la la la la la la

Tonight we gon' be it on the floor

La la la la la la la la la la la la la la

Tonight we gon' be it on the floor

I know you got it

Clap your hands on the floor

And keep on rockin'

Rock it up on the floor

If you're a criminal, kill it on the floor

Steal it quick on the floor, on the floor

Don't stop, keep it movin'

Put your drinks up