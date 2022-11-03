Lirik Lagu Onion Boy – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Onion Boy - Isaac Dunbar
Peel away your lies
Layer after layer they hide
Gouging out my eyes
You made them burn and now you'll pay the price
I'm your nine-to-five
Revolve around my entire life
Brush your teeth, you onion boy
You brush them all for everyone but me
So sweetly, add a little flavor
Then hit with your crocodile tears for fun
This dish is something for the papers
Call Gordon, he'd love to hear your vocal run
Pay some respect to your neighbors
Everyone around here says to
Brush your teeth, you onion boy
You brush them all for everyone but me
You're a do or die
Foreign to a man with no eyes
Single out my mind
Tell him everything I want to try
You're a cause of sighs
A military couldn't fight
Brush your teeth, you onion boy
You brush them all for everyone but me
So sweetly, add a little flavor
Then hit with your crocodile tears for fun
This dish is something for the papers
Call Gordon, he'd love to hear your vocal run
Pay some respect to your neighbors
Everyone around here says to
Brush your teeth, you onion boy
You brush them all for everyone but me
What you lay down
Comes around
Don't you ever forget
What goes around
Comes around
Don't you ever forget
What goes around
Comes around
Don't you ever forget
Forget
Don't you ever forget
So sweetly, add a little flavor
Then hit with your crocodile tears for fun
This dish is something for the papers
Call Gordon, he'd love to hear your vocal run
Pay some respect to your neighbors
Everyone around here says to
Brush your teeth, you onion boy
You brush them all for everyone but me
