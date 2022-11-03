Lirik Lagu Onion Boy – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Onion Boy - Isaac Dunbar

Peel away your lies

Layer after layer they hide

Gouging out my eyes

You made them burn and now you'll pay the price

I'm your nine-to-five

Revolve around my entire life

Brush your teeth, you onion boy

You brush them all for everyone but me

So sweetly, add a little flavor

Then hit with your crocodile tears for fun

This dish is something for the papers

Call Gordon, he'd love to hear your vocal run

Pay some respect to your neighbors

Everyone around here says to

Brush your teeth, you onion boy

You brush them all for everyone but me

You're a do or die

Foreign to a man with no eyes

Single out my mind

Tell him everything I want to try

You're a cause of sighs

A military couldn't fight

Brush your teeth, you onion boy

You brush them all for everyone but me

So sweetly, add a little flavor

Then hit with your crocodile tears for fun

This dish is something for the papers

Call Gordon, he'd love to hear your vocal run

Pay some respect to your neighbors

Everyone around here says to

Brush your teeth, you onion boy

You brush them all for everyone but me

What you lay down

Comes around

Don't you ever forget

What goes around

Comes around

Don't you ever forget

What goes around

Comes around

Don't you ever forget

Forget

Don't you ever forget

So sweetly, add a little flavor

Then hit with your crocodile tears for fun

This dish is something for the papers

Call Gordon, he'd love to hear your vocal run

Pay some respect to your neighbors

Everyone around here says to

Brush your teeth, you onion boy

You brush them all for everyone but me