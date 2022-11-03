Lirik Lagu I Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 3 November 2022, 02:05 WIB
Rendy Pandugo.
Rendy Pandugo.

I Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo

I don't need to stay when you're away
I don't need to stay when you walk away
I don't need to move when you're in my way
I don't need to see what we are today

I don't wanna stay up late just to hold you
I don't wanna do what we used to do
Oh I don't care

I don't even know why we're trying
I don't even care just to ask
'Cuz baby don't you know that we're dying
I don't sad and it's over
But I don't care

I don't need to be your everything
I don't need to be your sweetest thing
Baby we were lost when you hold my hand
Baby I just don't wanna understand

I don't wanna stay up late just to hold you
I don't wanna do what we used to do
Oh I don't care

I don't even know why we're trying
I don't even care just to ask
'Cuz baby don't you know that we're dying
I don't sad and it's over
But I don't care

When it's over and I'm free
When it's done for you and me
And I know you know that I don't want
I don't want its for you and me
Oh

And I don't even know why we're trying
I don't even care just to ask
'Cuz baby don't you know that we're dying
I don't be sad and it's over
And I don't even know why we're trying
I don't even care just to ask
'Cuz baby don't you know that we are dying
I don't sad and it's over
But I don't care
I don't care
But I don't care

