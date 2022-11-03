Lirik Lagu I Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Don't Care - Rendy Pandugo

I don't need to stay when you're away

I don't need to stay when you walk away

I don't need to move when you're in my way

I don't need to see what we are today

I don't wanna stay up late just to hold you

I don't wanna do what we used to do

Oh I don't care

I don't even know why we're trying

I don't even care just to ask

'Cuz baby don't you know that we're dying

I don't sad and it's over

But I don't care

I don't need to be your everything

I don't need to be your sweetest thing

Baby we were lost when you hold my hand

Baby I just don't wanna understand

I don't wanna stay up late just to hold you

I don't wanna do what we used to do

Oh I don't care

I don't even know why we're trying

I don't even care just to ask

'Cuz baby don't you know that we're dying

I don't sad and it's over

But I don't care

When it's over and I'm free

When it's done for you and me

And I know you know that I don't want

I don't want its for you and me

Oh

And I don't even know why we're trying

I don't even care just to ask

'Cuz baby don't you know that we're dying

I don't be sad and it's over

And I don't even know why we're trying

I don't even care just to ask

'Cuz baby don't you know that we are dying

I don't sad and it's over

But I don't care

I don't care

But I don't care