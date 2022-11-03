Lirik Lagu Patience - Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Patience – Guns N Roses

One, two, one, two, three, four

Shed a tear 'cause I'm missiN you

I'm still alright to smile

Girl, I think about you every day now

Was a time when I wasNt sure

But you set my mind at ease

There is no doubt you're in my heart now

Said "woman take it slow, and it'll work itself out fine"

All we need is just a little patience

Said "sugar make it slow and we'll come together fine"

All we need is just a little patience (Patience)

Mm, yeah

I sit here on the stairs

'Cause I'd rather be alone

If I can't have you right now, I'll wait dear

Sometimes I get so tense but I can't speed up the time

But you know love there's one more thing to consider

Said "woman take it slow and things will be just fine"

You and I'll just use a little patience

Said "sugar take the time 'cause the lights are shining bright"

You and I've got what it takes to make it

We woNt fake it, I'll never break it

'Cause I can't take it

Little patience, mm yeah, mm yeah

Need a little patience, yeah

Just a little patience, yeah

Some more patience, yeah (I've been walking the streets at night)

Just trying to get it right (A little patience, yeah)

It's hard to see with so many around

You know I don't like being stuck in the crowd (Could use some patience, yeah)

And the streets don't change but maybe the names

I aiNt got time for the game 'cause I need you (Gotta have more patience, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah but I need you (All need more patience)

Oh, I need you (All need some patience)

Oh, I need you (Just a little patience)

Ooh this time (Is all you need)

Credit

Artis: Guns N Roses

Album: G N R Lies

Rilis: 1988

Genre: Glam metal, Metal, Folk Rock, Alternatif/Indie, Rock

Penulis lagu: Duff Rose McKagan, Izzy Stradlin, Saul Hudson, Steven Adler, W. Axl Rose