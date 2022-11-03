Lirik Lagu Patience - Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Patience – Guns N Roses
One, two, one, two, three, four
Shed a tear 'cause I'm missiN you
I'm still alright to smile
Girl, I think about you every day now
Was a time when I wasNt sure
But you set my mind at ease
There is no doubt you're in my heart now
Said "woman take it slow, and it'll work itself out fine"
All we need is just a little patience
Said "sugar make it slow and we'll come together fine"
All we need is just a little patience (Patience)
Mm, yeah
I sit here on the stairs
'Cause I'd rather be alone
If I can't have you right now, I'll wait dear
Sometimes I get so tense but I can't speed up the time
But you know love there's one more thing to consider
Said "woman take it slow and things will be just fine"
You and I'll just use a little patience
Said "sugar take the time 'cause the lights are shining bright"
You and I've got what it takes to make it
We woNt fake it, I'll never break it
'Cause I can't take it
Little patience, mm yeah, mm yeah
Need a little patience, yeah
Just a little patience, yeah
Some more patience, yeah (I've been walking the streets at night)
Just trying to get it right (A little patience, yeah)
It's hard to see with so many around
You know I don't like being stuck in the crowd (Could use some patience, yeah)
And the streets don't change but maybe the names
I aiNt got time for the game 'cause I need you (Gotta have more patience, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah but I need you (All need more patience)
Oh, I need you (All need some patience)
Oh, I need you (Just a little patience)
Ooh this time (Is all you need)
Credit
Artis: Guns N Roses
Album: G N R Lies
Rilis: 1988
Genre: Glam metal, Metal, Folk Rock, Alternatif/Indie, Rock
Penulis lagu: Duff Rose McKagan, Izzy Stradlin, Saul Hudson, Steven Adler, W. Axl Rose
