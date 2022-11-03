Lirik Lagu Heaven - Rendy Pandugo, Isyana Sarasvati, dan Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven - Rendy Pandugo, Isyana Sarasvati, dan Afgan

Sometimes when I'm with you

I just get that feeling inside (oh)

Sometimes when I see you

I can't take you out of my mind

Every day from the sun rising up 'til the night falls

Give my all just for you, 'cause you're all I'm dreaming of

Nothing else I need you to do

You should know by now

That I feel so good somehow inside

Ever since day one

I knew you were the one inside

Every kiss, every touch

Makes my heart feel so fine

I'm in Heaven

I'm in Heaven

Oh, oh

Eh, hey

Every day from the sun rising up 'til the night falls

Give my all just for you, 'cause you're all I'm dreaming of

Nothing else I need you to do

You should know by now

That I feel so good somehow inside

Ever since day one

I knew you were the one inside

Every kiss, every touch

Makes my heart feel so fine

I'm in Heaven

Come over, baby

Just lay here with me (lay with me)

You know that I'll be the first thing you see

'Cause you're the reason I breathe easily

Easily (easily)