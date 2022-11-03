Lirik Lagu Heaven - Rendy Pandugo, Isyana Sarasvati, dan Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven - Rendy Pandugo, Isyana Sarasvati, dan Afgan
Sometimes when I'm with you
I just get that feeling inside (oh)
Sometimes when I see you
I can't take you out of my mind
Every day from the sun rising up 'til the night falls
Give my all just for you, 'cause you're all I'm dreaming of
Nothing else I need you to do
You should know by now
That I feel so good somehow inside
Ever since day one
I knew you were the one inside
Every kiss, every touch
Makes my heart feel so fine
I'm in Heaven
I'm in Heaven
Oh, oh
Eh, hey
Every day from the sun rising up 'til the night falls
Give my all just for you, 'cause you're all I'm dreaming of
Nothing else I need you to do
You should know by now
That I feel so good somehow inside
Ever since day one
I knew you were the one inside
Every kiss, every touch
Makes my heart feel so fine
I'm in Heaven
Come over, baby
Just lay here with me (lay with me)
You know that I'll be the first thing you see
'Cause you're the reason I breathe easily
Easily (easily)
