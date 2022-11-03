Lirik Lagu Writing's on the Wall - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Writing's on the Wall – Sam Smith

I've been here before

But always hit the floor

I've spent a lifetime running

And I always get away

But with you I'm feeling something

That makes me want to stay

I'm prepared for this

I never shoot to miss

But I feel like a storm is coming

If I'm gonna make it through the day

Then there's no more use in running

This is something I gotta face

If I risk it all

Could you break my fall?

How do I live? How do I breathe?

When you're not here I'm suffocating

I want to feel love run through my blood

Tell me is this where I give it all up?

For you I have to risk it all

'Cause the writing's on the wall

A million shards of glass

That haunt me from my past

As the stars begin to gather

And the light begins to fade

When all hope begins to shatter

Know that I won't be afraid

If I risk it all

Could you break my fall?

How do I live? How do I breathe?

When you're not here I'm suffocating

I want to feel love, run through my blood

Tell me is this where I give it all up?

For you I have to risk it all

'Cause the writing's on the wall

The writing's on the wall