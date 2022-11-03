Lirik Lagu Beautiful - Paul Partohap dan Fakta di Baliknya

You've given me warmth
Wrapped your arms around me (you said)
Baby, don't worry, I'm here
You've given me love, yes, it's so pure
It makes me wanna grow old with you
And tell you, girl, I love you too
Your voice breaks my insecurity
Editor: Gita Pratiwi
