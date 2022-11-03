Lirik Lagu Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play of the fool
No, I don't like you
I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh!)
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I got a list of names, and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me...
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
I (I) don't (don't) like your kingdom keys (keys)
They (they) once belonged to me (me)
You (you) asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)
The world moves on, another day another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time (nick of time)
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time (I do it all the time)
I got a list of names, and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me...
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I'm sorry
But the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now
Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead (oh)
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me...
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me...
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Credit
Artis: Taylor Swift
Album: Reputation
Dirilis: 2017
Penulis: Fred Fairbrass, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Rob Manzoli, Richard Fairbrass
Genre: Pop elektro, Pop dansa, Progressive pop, Pop, Country
Fakta Lagu Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
1. Ular dalam Musik Video
Ular yang ada di dalam musik video lagu Look What You Made Me Do ditujukan untuk menyinggung Kim Kardashian.
Pada saat lagu ini dirilis, banyak teori cocoklogi yang berspekulasi bahwa adegan ular menuangkan secangkir teh itu menggambarkan reputasi Taylor Swift setelah berseteru dengan Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian sempat membuat tweet yang mengibaratkan Taylor Swift sebagai ular berbisa.
2. Tumpukan Gunung Taylor Swift
Terlihat pada video klip lagu Look What You Made Me Do menampilkan kumpulan karakter Taylor Swift pada era sebelumnya membentuk gunung.
Karakter tersebut seolah-olah ingin berada di puncak, namun era baru telah tiba, ini dibuktikan dari part Taylor Swift di menit ke-3 :
I'm sorry
But the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now
Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead (oh).
Lagu ini seketika menjadi booming seolah Taylor Swift sudah memprediksi lagu ini akan menjadi era baru yang menunjang popularitasnya semakin tinggi.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***
