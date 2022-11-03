Lirik Lagu Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift



I don't like your little games

Don't like your tilted stage

The role you made me play of the fool

No, I don't like you



I don't like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh!)



But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I got a list of names, and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me...

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do



I (I) don't (don't) like your kingdom keys (keys)

They (they) once belonged to me (me)

You (you) asked me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)



The world moves on, another day another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure

Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours



But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time (nick of time)

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time (I do it all the time)

I got a list of names, and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me...

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do



I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams



I'm sorry

But the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now

Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead (oh)



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me...

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me...

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Credit



Artis: Taylor Swift

Album: Reputation

Dirilis: 2017

Penulis: Fred Fairbrass, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Rob Manzoli, Richard Fairbrass

Genre: Pop elektro, Pop dansa, Progressive pop, Pop, Country

Fakta Lagu Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

1. Ular dalam Musik Video

Ular yang ada di dalam musik video lagu Look What You Made Me Do ditujukan untuk menyinggung Kim Kardashian.



Pada saat lagu ini dirilis, banyak teori cocoklogi yang berspekulasi bahwa adegan ular menuangkan secangkir teh itu menggambarkan reputasi Taylor Swift setelah berseteru dengan Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian sempat membuat tweet yang mengibaratkan Taylor Swift sebagai ular berbisa.



2. Tumpukan Gunung Taylor Swift

Terlihat pada video klip lagu Look What You Made Me Do menampilkan kumpulan karakter Taylor Swift pada era sebelumnya membentuk gunung.



Karakter tersebut seolah-olah ingin berada di puncak, namun era baru telah tiba, ini dibuktikan dari part Taylor Swift di menit ke-3 :



I'm sorry

But the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now

Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead (oh).

Lagu ini seketika menjadi booming seolah Taylor Swift sudah memprediksi lagu ini akan menjadi era baru yang menunjang popularitasnya semakin tinggi.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***