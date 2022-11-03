Lirik Lagu Sycamore Girl - Rex Orange County dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sycamore Girl - Rex Orange County
I guess you got me where you want me, girl
And I'm not sure if we should slow it down (slow down)
And I'm ashamed of the way that I've appeared
But I promise I'm not gonna let you down (don't let me down)
By the way, I don't know how to be in love
I'm not afraid, I'm a slave right away
And I'm here for good
And there's not a day that I won't be yours
And I'm glad I'm not alone anymore
Is this too good to be true?
Can't you see I'm just a fool?
But if you have a couple hours, call me tonight
I guess I'm falling in the same way
'Cause I know after dark I will want you here (I'll be there)
I'm just like you, boy
We have so much to lose or the best to come
And by the way, it's a way that I haven't felt before
I have to say, that I feel like I've never been so sure
And there's not a day that I won't be yours
And I'm glad I'm not alone anymore
Is this too good to be true?
Can't you see I'm just a fool?
Because I need to know, I need to know
You're all I need (Won't you stay? Won't you stay?)
You're all I see (Won't you stay? Won't you stay?)
Can't you see, all I need, never take that away from me
Credit
Artis: Rex Orange County
Album: Apricot Princess
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Alexander James O'connor
Fakta di baliknya
Alexander James O'Connor atau lebih dikenal dengan nama panggungnya, Rex Orange County merupakan penyanyi berkebangsaan Inggris.
Sycamore Girl merupakan lagu ke-4 pada album Apricot Princess. Album ini dirilis pada 26 April 2017.
Adapun dalam lagu ini, ada suara Thea, sang pacar. Alex terinspirasi sang pacar dalam pembuatan lagu ini. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***
