I Hate Boys - Christina Aguilera

No, I'm not bitter, I'm not mad

Well, maybe just a little, just a tad

I know every apple here ain't bad

But I found a worm in every single one I had

(Boys) They're only good for fruit, I mean bananas

(Boys) Them boys are nuts, they're driving me bananas

(Oh boys) We should pack 'em up and ship 'em out

The boys, the boys, the boys, the boys, I hate 'em