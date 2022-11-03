Lirik Lagu I'm Not The Only One – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Not The Only One – Sam Smith
You and me, we made a vow
For better or for worse
I can't believe you let me down
But the proof's in the way it hurts
For months on end I've had my doubts
Denying every tear
I wish this would be over now
But I know that I still need you here
You say I'm crazy
'Cause you don't think I know what you've done
But when you call me baby
I know I'm not the only one
You say I'm crazy
'Cause you don't think I know what you've done
But when you call me baby
I know I'm not the only one
You've been so unavailable
Now sadly I know why
Your heart is unobtainable
Even though Lord knows you kept mine
For months on end I've had my doubts
Denying every tear
I wish this would be over now
But I know that I still need you here
You and me, baby
You and me, baby
Artikel Pilihan