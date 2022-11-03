Lirik Lagu I'm Not The Only One – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Not The Only One – Sam Smith

You and me, we made a vow

For better or for worse

I can't believe you let me down

But the proof's in the way it hurts

For months on end I've had my doubts

Denying every tear

I wish this would be over now

But I know that I still need you here

You say I'm crazy

'Cause you don't think I know what you've done

But when you call me baby

I know I'm not the only one

You say I'm crazy

'Cause you don't think I know what you've done

But when you call me baby

I know I'm not the only one

You've been so unavailable

Now sadly I know why

Your heart is unobtainable

Even though Lord knows you kept mine

For months on end I've had my doubts

Denying every tear

I wish this would be over now

But I know that I still need you here

You and me, baby

You and me, baby