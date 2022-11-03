Lirik Lagu Dandelions - Ruth B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dandelions - Ruth B

Maybe, it's the way you say my name

Maybe, it's the way you play your game

But it's so good, I've never known anybody like you

But it's so good, I've never dreamed of nobody like you

And I've heard of a love that comes once in a lifetime

And I'm pretty sure that you are that love of mine

'Cause I'm in a field of dandelions

Wishing on every one that you'll be mine, mine

And I see forever in your eyes

I feel okay when I see you smile, smile

Wishing on dandelions all of the time

Praying to God that one day you'll be mine

Wishing on dandelions all of the time, all of the time

I think that you are the one for me

'Cause it gets so hard to breathe

When you're looking at me, I've never felt so alive and free

When you're looking at me, I've never felt so happy

And I've heard of a love that comes once in a lifetime

And I'm pretty sure that you are that love of mine