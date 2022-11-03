Lirik Lagu 3500 – Travis Scott feat Future dan 2 Chainz, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 3500 – Travis Scott feat Future dan 2 Chainz
Bandana wrapped, wrapped 'round your head
The bandana wrapped 'round your head
f*** ni****, they're shit
Ain't nobody triller than me
Ain't nobody triller than Scott
Ain't nobody trill man, I'm takin' their spot
30s in the city movin' slow
$3,500 for the coat
Only real ni**** keep you float
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Ladies order up the champagne, a whole lot of it
Painkillers, they got back pain, know you gotta love it
Tens out in N-Y, they in my hallways, I gotta lobby of 'em
Up and down with Chase, Monday nights, we made a hobby of it
Still down with the same dogs, man they never loved us
Gave my ni**** all gold chains to remind me of it
We're still holding that old thing, tryna rob me of it
One time for the trill bi***** that'll let me touch it
I'm papi though, they get it poppin' with me when I'm out in public
Flyin' through, I got a young 'Yonce with an Iggy on her
Me and Metro do the same dru**, got a lot of it
All these cups and damn, all these hoes, these ni**** up to somethin'
Touch down out in H-Town, there it might get ugly
Its trill ni**** wit trill ni****, a whole army of 'em
I run the check up, I'm a hot ni***, don't tell my 'countant on me
Free Rowdy Rowdy, free Bobby Bobby, them the Shmurda homies
Good lord!
30s in the city movin' slow
$3,500 for the coat
Only real ni**** keep you float
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Dro with me, drank with me, lean like I'm Clark
Copping a Wraith then I throw it in park
You ni**** from Mars, you ain't got no heart
I know lil one gon come with that A and that R
I know lil one gon come with that A and that R
I'm counting I'm dripping I'm fiending
I'm not from this planet, I was abandoned
Trill ni**** real ni**** popping them pill ni****
I stack up a mil ni*** like its a lil ni***
This for the one who's gon' load up the k for me
This for the ones that ran off and didn't wait on me
This for the ones that ran off and didn't wait on me
This for you bi*** you ran off and did weight for me
Hood ni*** f*** all that red carpet shit
Hood ni*** I f*** a red carpet bi***
I put a Rolls and a Royce on my wrist
You can smell promethazine when I piss
I pray to God he bring me Actavis
Ain't nobody triller than Metro ain't nobody triller than Scooter
Hop on the private I do it, take all the mollies I do it
The Bentley put up with no mileage I do it
These Styrofoams with me legitimate
I'm proudly down these Percocets
We just want to be stoners lately, I've been on on on
This money an option, this weed is an option, this lean is an option
Your bi*** is an option, her bi*** is an option
I send them through auctions
You paying that price for that punanay
This gold on my neck is a new Grammy
30s in the city movin' slow
$3,500 for the coat
Only real ni**** keep you float
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
Only trill ni**** I know
My bathtub the size of a swimming pool
Backstroke to my children room
Maybach in the living room
I spent racks on these tennis shoes
Ni**** know what I'm finna do
Time for me to put the mink up
Forgiattos on a Brinks truck
My favorite rapper drove a pink truck
I do shit that you dream of
I was born with a mean mug
I was born with sum' nappy hair, drinkin' breast milk out a lean cup
Tity Boi's my alias
Real ni**** my radius
Trill ni**** on the song with me
