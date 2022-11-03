Lirik Lagu 3500 – Travis Scott feat Future dan 2 Chainz, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 3500 – Travis Scott feat Future dan 2 Chainz

Bandana wrapped, wrapped 'round your head

The bandana wrapped 'round your head

f*** ni****, they're shit

Ain't nobody triller than me

Ain't nobody triller than Scott

Ain't nobody trill man, I'm takin' their spot

30s in the city movin' slow

$3,500 for the coat

Only real ni**** keep you float

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Ladies order up the champagne, a whole lot of it

Painkillers, they got back pain, know you gotta love it

Tens out in N-Y, they in my hallways, I gotta lobby of 'em

Up and down with Chase, Monday nights, we made a hobby of it

Still down with the same dogs, man they never loved us

Gave my ni**** all gold chains to remind me of it

We're still holding that old thing, tryna rob me of it

One time for the trill bi***** that'll let me touch it

I'm papi though, they get it poppin' with me when I'm out in public

Flyin' through, I got a young 'Yonce with an Iggy on her

Me and Metro do the same dru**, got a lot of it

All these cups and damn, all these hoes, these ni**** up to somethin'

Touch down out in H-Town, there it might get ugly

Its trill ni**** wit trill ni****, a whole army of 'em

I run the check up, I'm a hot ni***, don't tell my 'countant on me

Free Rowdy Rowdy, free Bobby Bobby, them the Shmurda homies

Good lord!

30s in the city movin' slow

$3,500 for the coat

Only real ni**** keep you float

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Dro with me, drank with me, lean like I'm Clark

Copping a Wraith then I throw it in park

You ni**** from Mars, you ain't got no heart

I know lil one gon come with that A and that R

I know lil one gon come with that A and that R

I'm counting I'm dripping I'm fiending

I'm not from this planet, I was abandoned

Trill ni**** real ni**** popping them pill ni****

I stack up a mil ni*** like its a lil ni***

This for the one who's gon' load up the k for me

This for the ones that ran off and didn't wait on me

This for the ones that ran off and didn't wait on me

This for you bi*** you ran off and did weight for me

Hood ni*** f*** all that red carpet shit

Hood ni*** I f*** a red carpet bi***

I put a Rolls and a Royce on my wrist

You can smell promethazine when I piss

I pray to God he bring me Actavis

Ain't nobody triller than Metro ain't nobody triller than Scooter

Hop on the private I do it, take all the mollies I do it

The Bentley put up with no mileage I do it

These Styrofoams with me legitimate

I'm proudly down these Percocets

We just want to be stoners lately, I've been on on on

This money an option, this weed is an option, this lean is an option

Your bi*** is an option, her bi*** is an option

I send them through auctions

You paying that price for that punanay

This gold on my neck is a new Grammy

30s in the city movin' slow

$3,500 for the coat

Only real ni**** keep you float

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

Only trill ni**** I know

My bathtub the size of a swimming pool

Backstroke to my children room

Maybach in the living room

I spent racks on these tennis shoes

Ni**** know what I'm finna do

Time for me to put the mink up

Forgiattos on a Brinks truck

My favorite rapper drove a pink truck

I do shit that you dream of

I was born with a mean mug

I was born with sum' nappy hair, drinkin' breast milk out a lean cup

Tity Boi's my alias

Real ni**** my radius

Trill ni**** on the song with me