Lirik Lagu Catch Me - Yellow Claw dan Flux Pavilion ft Naaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Catch Me - Yellow Claw dan Flux Pavilion ft Naaz
Hey, you never had your hair this way
Are you still living in that place?
They told me you've been doing okay, okay
In another world where you and me
We show our hearts, yeah, entirely
Deliver me from reality
And take me to my fantasy
Tell me we can make this real
If we can follow what we feel
I'm running but I've reached the edge
And now I'm falling, so promise that you'll catch me
Promise that you'll catch me
Dreams, forever in my head
It seems, I finally know what they mean
I promise that one day you'll see, you'll see
In another world where you and me
We show our hearts, yeah, entirely
Deliver me from reality
And take me to my fantasy
Tell me we can make this real
If we can follow what we feel
I'm running but I've reached the edge
And now I'm falling, so promise that you'll catch me
Promise that you'll catch me
Promise that you'll catch me
