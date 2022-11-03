Lirik Lagu Catch Me - Yellow Claw dan Flux Pavilion ft Naaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Catch Me - Yellow Claw dan Flux Pavilion ft Naaz

Hey, you never had your hair this way

Are you still living in that place?

They told me you've been doing okay, okay

In another world where you and me

We show our hearts, yeah, entirely

Deliver me from reality

And take me to my fantasy

Tell me we can make this real

If we can follow what we feel

I'm running but I've reached the edge

And now I'm falling, so promise that you'll catch me

Promise that you'll catch me

Dreams, forever in my head

It seems, I finally know what they mean

I promise that one day you'll see, you'll see

In another world where you and me

We show our hearts, yeah, entirely

Deliver me from reality

And take me to my fantasy

Tell me we can make this real

If we can follow what we feel

I'm running but I've reached the edge

And now I'm falling, so promise that you'll catch me

Promise that you'll catch me

Promise that you'll catch me

