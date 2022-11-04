Lirik Lagu Personal - HRVY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Personal - HRVY

I don't know why'd do this to me

You're so cold

You'd be playing like

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I got told danger follows everywhere you go

But I still be like

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

This the part where I'm gonna get hurt

I never listened but I didn't deserve it

I was young and she was my first love

So they say that you live and you learn

Like yeah she gone mess with you head

Oh yeah and she'll flirt with your friends, oh yeah

Make you wish you were dead

Everytime she moves on she says

(Don't take it personal)

(Don't take it personal)

Every time she moves on she says

Who else knows

All my friends are blowing up my phone

Something's telling me

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

Oh, this the part where I'm gonna get hurt

I never listened but I didn't deserve it

I was young and she was my first love

So they say that you live and you learn

Like yeah she gone mess with you head

Oh yeah and she'll flirt with your friends, oh yeah

Make you wish you were dead

Every time she moves on she says

(Don't take it personal)

(Don't take it personal)

Every time she moves on she says

She won't don't no favors

Beautiful but she dangerous

She was only gone break you

Drive me crazy like

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

She won't don't no favors

Beautiful but she dangerous

She was only gone break you

Drive me crazy like

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah