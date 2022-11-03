Lirik I Miss The Misery – Halestorm dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Miss The Misery – Halestorm

Oh, I miss the misery

I've been a mess since you stayed

I've been a wreck since you changed

Don't let me get in your way

I miss the lies and the pain

The fights that keep us awake

I'm telling you

I miss the bad things

The way you hate me

I miss the screaming

The way that you blame me

Miss the phone calls

When it's your fault

I miss the late nights

Don't miss you at all

I like the kick in the face

And the things you do to me

I love the way that it hurts

I don't miss you, I miss the misery

I've tried but I just can't take it

I'd rather fight than just fake it ('cause I like it rough)

You know that I've had enough

I dare ya to call my bluff

Can't take too much of a good thing

I'm telling you

I miss the bad things

The way you hate me

I miss the screaming

The way that you blame me

Miss the phone calls

When it's your fault

I miss the late nights

Don't miss you at all

I like the kick in the face

And the things you do to me

I love the way that it hurts

I don't miss you, I miss the misery

Just know that I'll make you hurt

(I miss the lies and the pain what you did to me)

When you tell me you'll make it worse

(I'd rather fight all night than watch the TV)

I hate that feeling inside

You tell me how hard you'll try

But when we're at our worst

I miss the misery

I miss the bad things

The way you hate me

I miss the screaming

The way that you blame me

I miss the rough sex

Leaves me a mess

I miss the feeling of pains in my chest

Miss the phone calls

When it's your fault

I miss the late nights

Don't miss you at all

I like the kick in the face

And the things you do to me

I love the way that it hurts