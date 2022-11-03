Lirik Lagu Love Me Harder – Ariana Grande ft The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love Me Harder – Ariana Grande ft The Weeknd

Tell me something I need to know

Then take my breath and never let it go

If you just let me invade your space

I'll take the pleasure, take it with the pain

And if in the moment, I bite my lip

Baby, in that moment, you'll know this is

Something bigger than us and beyond bliss

Give me a reason to believe it

'Cause if you want to keep me

You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta

Got to love me harder

And if you really need me

You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta

Got to love me harder

(Lo-love me harder)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Love me, love me, love me

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Harder, harder, harder

I know your motives and you know mine

The ones that love me, I tend to leave behind

If you know about me and choose to stay

Then take this pleasure and take it with the pain

And if in the moment you bite your lip

When I get you moaning, you know it's real

Can you feel the pressure between your hips?

I'll make it feel like the first time

'Cause if you want to keep me

You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta

Got to love me harder

(I'ma love you harder)

And if you really need me

You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta

Got to love me harder (love me, baby, love me)

(Lo-love me harder)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Love me, love me, love me

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Harder, harder, harder (oh)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Love me, love me, love me

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Harder, harder, harder (you gotta love me harder)