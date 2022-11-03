Lirik Lagu Love Me Harder – Ariana Grande ft The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love Me Harder – Ariana Grande ft The Weeknd
Tell me something I need to know
Then take my breath and never let it go
If you just let me invade your space
I'll take the pleasure, take it with the pain
And if in the moment, I bite my lip
Baby, in that moment, you'll know this is
Something bigger than us and beyond bliss
Give me a reason to believe it
'Cause if you want to keep me
You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta
Got to love me harder
And if you really need me
You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta
Got to love me harder
(Lo-love me harder)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Love me, love me, love me
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Harder, harder, harder
I know your motives and you know mine
The ones that love me, I tend to leave behind
If you know about me and choose to stay
Then take this pleasure and take it with the pain
And if in the moment you bite your lip
When I get you moaning, you know it's real
Can you feel the pressure between your hips?
I'll make it feel like the first time
'Cause if you want to keep me
You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta
Got to love me harder
(I'ma love you harder)
And if you really need me
You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta
Got to love me harder (love me, baby, love me)
(Lo-love me harder)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Love me, love me, love me
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Harder, harder, harder (oh)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Love me, love me, love me
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Harder, harder, harder (you gotta love me harder)
