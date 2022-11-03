Lirik Lagu Fool for Your Loving - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fool for Your Loving - Whitesnake

I was born under a bad sign

Left out in the cold

I'm a lonely man who knows

Just what it means to lose control

But, I took all the heartache

And turned it to shame

Now I'm moving moving on

And I ain't taking the blame

Don't come running to me

I know I've done all I can

A hard loving woman like you

Just makes a hard loving man

So, I can say it to you, babe

I'll be a fool for your loving, no more

A fool for your loving, no more

I'm so tired of trying I always end up crying

Fool for your loving, no more

I'll be a fool for your loving, no more

I'm tired of hiding my feelings

You left me lonely too long

I gave my heart and you tore it apart

Oh baby, you done me wrong

Don't come running to me

I know I've done all I can

A hard loving woman like you

Just makes a hard loving man

So, I can say it to you, babe

I'll be a fool for your loving, no more

A fool for your loving, no more