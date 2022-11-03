Lirik Lagu Fool for Your Loving - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fool for Your Loving - Whitesnake
I was born under a bad sign
Left out in the cold
I'm a lonely man who knows
Just what it means to lose control
But, I took all the heartache
And turned it to shame
Now I'm moving moving on
And I ain't taking the blame
Don't come running to me
I know I've done all I can
A hard loving woman like you
Just makes a hard loving man
So, I can say it to you, babe
I'll be a fool for your loving, no more
A fool for your loving, no more
I'm so tired of trying I always end up crying
Fool for your loving, no more
I'll be a fool for your loving, no more
I'm tired of hiding my feelings
You left me lonely too long
I gave my heart and you tore it apart
Oh baby, you done me wrong
Don't come running to me
I know I've done all I can
A hard loving woman like you
Just makes a hard loving man
So, I can say it to you, babe
I'll be a fool for your loving, no more
A fool for your loving, no more
