Lirik Lagu Leave Your Lover - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

I don't have much to give
But I don't care for gold
What use is money
When you need someone to hold?
Don't have direction
I'm just rolling down this road
Waiting for you to bring me
In from out the cold
You'll never know the endless nights
The rhyming of the rain
Or how it feels to fall behind
And watch you call his name
Pack up and leave everything
Don't you see what I can bring?
Can't keep
This beating heart at bay
Set my midnight sorrow free
I will give you all of me
Just leave your lover
Leave him for me
Leave your lover
Leave him for me
We sit in bars and raise our drinks to growing old
Oh, I'm in love with you
And you will never know
But if I can't have you
I'll walk this life alone
Spare you the rising storm
And let the rivers flow
You'll never know the endless nights
The rhyming of the rain
Or how it feels to fall behind
And watch you call his name
Pack up and leave everything
Don't you see what I can bring?
Can't keep
This beating heart at bay
Set my midnight sorrow free
I will give you all of me
Just leave your lover
Leave him for me
Leave your lover
Leave him for me
Leave your lover
Leave him for me
Artis: Sam Smith
Artikel Pilihan