Lirik Lagu Leave Your Lover - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Leave Your Lover – Sam Smith

I don't have much to give

But I don't care for gold

What use is money

When you need someone to hold?

Don't have direction

I'm just rolling down this road

Waiting for you to bring me

In from out the cold

You'll never know the endless nights

The rhyming of the rain

Or how it feels to fall behind

And watch you call his name

Pack up and leave everything

Don't you see what I can bring?

Can't keep

This beating heart at bay

Set my midnight sorrow free

I will give you all of me

Just leave your lover

Leave him for me

Leave your lover

Leave him for me

We sit in bars and raise our drinks to growing old

Oh, I'm in love with you

And you will never know

But if I can't have you

I'll walk this life alone

Spare you the rising storm

And let the rivers flow

You'll never know the endless nights

The rhyming of the rain

Or how it feels to fall behind

And watch you call his name

Pack up and leave everything

Don't you see what I can bring?

Can't keep

This beating heart at bay

Set my midnight sorrow free

I will give you all of me

Just leave your lover

Leave him for me

Leave your lover

Leave him for me

Leave your lover

Leave him for me

