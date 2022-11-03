Lirik Lagu Closure - Hayd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Closure - Hayd

Did we both fall in love before we were ready?

Or did we both give up before we were steady?

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

Is that now I'm alone

Were we both too scared or were we well-prepared?

For the future and all the mistakes that it bears

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

Is that now I'm alone

Yeah, these are questions in my head

Answers I won't get

Thoughts I nevеr said

That I kinda wish I did

I guess sometimes you find thе one

But the timing's off, the place is wrong

Maybe we would be closer

If we were a couple years older

I guess sometimes you fall in love

Then one day feels like you wake up

And everything's over

Without any closure

Did we both think that this was the best that we found?

Or were we too afraid to have no one around?

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

Is that now I'm alone

Did we hope on a star a bit too far?

Was the distance between too great for our hearts?

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

Is that now I'm alone

Yeah, these are questions in my head

Answers I won't get

Thoughts I never said

That I kinda wish I did

I guess sometimes you find the one

But the timing's off, the place is wrong

Maybe we would be closer

If we were a couple years older

I guess sometimes you fall in love

Then one day feels like you wake up

And everything's over

Without any closure