Lirik Lagu Closure - Hayd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 3 November 2022, 01:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Closure - Hayd
Lirik Lagu Closure - Hayd /

Closure - Hayd

Did we both fall in love before we were ready?
Or did we both give up before we were steady?
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
Is that now I'm alone

Were we both too scared or were we well-prepared?
For the future and all the mistakes that it bears
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
Is that now I'm alone

Yeah, these are questions in my head
Answers I won't get
Thoughts I nevеr said
That I kinda wish I did

I guess sometimes you find thе one
But the timing's off, the place is wrong
Maybe we would be closer
If we were a couple years older
I guess sometimes you fall in love
Then one day feels like you wake up
And everything's over
Without any closure

Did we both think that this was the best that we found?
Or were we too afraid to have no one around?
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
Is that now I'm alone

Did we hope on a star a bit too far?
Was the distance between too great for our hearts?
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
Is that now I'm alone

Yeah, these are questions in my head
Answers I won't get
Thoughts I never said
That I kinda wish I did

I guess sometimes you find the one
But the timing's off, the place is wrong
Maybe we would be closer
If we were a couple years older
I guess sometimes you fall in love
Then one day feels like you wake up
And everything's over
Without any closure

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Promotor Pastikan Tiket Konser Pesta Rakyat Dewa 19 Bisa Di-Refund, Simak Syarat dan Tanggalnya

Promotor Pastikan Tiket Konser Pesta Rakyat Dewa 19 Bisa Di-Refund, Simak Syarat dan Tanggalnya

2 November 2022, 18:04 WIB
Konser Pesta Rakyat Dewa 19 Ditunda hingga Tahun Depan, Pihak Jakpro Beri Penjelasan

Konser Pesta Rakyat Dewa 19 Ditunda hingga Tahun Depan, Pihak Jakpro Beri Penjelasan

2 November 2022, 17:36 WIB
Profil dan Perjalanan Karier Mariah Carey, Pernah Dicampakkan Label Musik

Profil dan Perjalanan Karier Mariah Carey, Pernah Dicampakkan Label Musik

2 November 2022, 15:50 WIB
Profil Lengkap Lilis Karlina dan Kabar Sang Penyanyi Dangdut Terkini

Profil Lengkap Lilis Karlina dan Kabar Sang Penyanyi Dangdut Terkini

2 November 2022, 10:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

1 November 2022, 13:50 WIB
Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

31 Oktober 2022, 14:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Daftar Lengkap 222 Kabupaten dan Kota yang Dilakukan Penghentian Siaran TV Analog Mulai 2 November 2022
2

Siang akan Lebih Singkat Besok 3 November 2022, Simak Penjelasan dan Daftar Waktunya
3

TV Analog di 222 Kabupaten dan Kota Dimatikan Besok 2 November 2022, Termasuk Jabodetabek
4

Harga BBM Pertamina 1 November 2022, Simak Rincian Lengkapnya
5

Beralih ke TV Digital, Berikut Daerah di Jawa Barat yang Hentikan TV Analog per 2 November 2022
6

Sidang Ricuh, Pengacara Putri Candrawathi Tuding Brigadir J dan Adiknya Sering ‘Main’ ke Klub Malam
7

Cara Mendapatkan Set Top Box (STB) Gratis dari Pemerintah, Berikut Penjelasan Kominfo
8

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG, Timnas U20 Indonesia Vs Moldova: Simak Link Live Streaming ANTV Ini GRATIS!
9

Hitung Mundur 'Kiamat' TV Analog 2 November 2022, Simak Daftar 222 Wilayah yang Terdampak
10

Upah Minimum Tahun 2023 Naik, Kemnaker: Presentase Sesuai dengan Inflasi

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE PSG vs Juventus Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE PSG vs Juventus Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

3 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bahagia Penuh Warna dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bahagia Penuh Warna dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

3 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Man City vs Sevilla di Liga Champions 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Man City vs Sevilla di Liga Champions 2022

3 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Juventus vs PSG, Pekan 6 Champions

Link Live Streaming Juventus vs PSG, Pekan 6 Champions

3 November 2022, 02:20 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SEDANG TAYANG! Link Live Streaming SCTV Juventus vs PSG Liga Champions Kamis, 3 November 2022

SEDANG TAYANG! Link Live Streaming SCTV Juventus vs PSG Liga Champions Kamis, 3 November 2022

3 November 2022, 02:20 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Ternyata 8 Karakter di One Piece ini Telah mengetahui Misteri Abad Kekosongan

Ternyata 8 Karakter di One Piece ini Telah mengetahui Misteri Abad Kekosongan

3 November 2022, 02:19 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Dugaan Rumah Sakit Nakal Memanipulasi Pasien Positif Corona

Dugaan Rumah Sakit Nakal Memanipulasi Pasien Positif Corona

3 November 2022, 02:18 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Pekan ke 6 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Pekan ke 6 Liga Champions

3 November 2022, 02:15 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS LIVE JUVENTUS TV! Link Streaming Juventus vs PSG: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS LIVE JUVENTUS TV! Link Streaming Juventus vs PSG: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

3 November 2022, 02:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 CONTOH Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

40 CONTOH Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

3 November 2022, 02:09 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

10 Fakta Abad Kekosongan di One Piece yang Membuat Pemerintah Dunia Ketakutan

10 Fakta Abad Kekosongan di One Piece yang Membuat Pemerintah Dunia Ketakutan

3 November 2022, 02:07 WIB

Media Pakuan

Kabar Buruk! Mesin Gol Manchester City, Erling Braut Haaland Absen Lawan Sevilla: Diambang Kekalahan

Kabar Buruk! Mesin Gol Manchester City, Erling Braut Haaland Absen Lawan Sevilla: Diambang Kekalahan

3 November 2022, 02:04 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Misty Morning, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Misty Morning, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

3 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Streaming Chelsea vs Dinammo Zagreb Pukul 03.00 WIB di Liga Champions Secara Online, Klik di Sini

Link Streaming Chelsea vs Dinammo Zagreb Pukul 03.00 WIB di Liga Champions Secara Online, Klik di Sini

3 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Kamis, 3 November 2022, Siang Hari Hujan Ringan Hingga Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Kamis, 3 November 2022, Siang Hari Hujan Ringan Hingga Sedang

3 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SEDANG LIVE! Nonton Live Streaming AC Milan vs RB Salzburg 3 November 2022 di Link Ini, Dukung dan Saksikan

SEDANG LIVE! Nonton Live Streaming AC Milan vs RB Salzburg 3 November 2022 di Link Ini, Dukung dan Saksikan

3 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 3 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 3 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

3 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kudus

SOAL PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 2022

SOAL PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 2022

3 November 2022, 01:58 WIB

Portal Kudus

SOAL PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 2022

SOAL PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 2022

3 November 2022, 01:52 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Streaming Juventus vs PSG Pukul 03.00 WIB di Liga Champions Secara Online, Klik di Sini

Link Streaming Juventus vs PSG Pukul 03.00 WIB di Liga Champions Secara Online, Klik di Sini

3 November 2022, 01:48 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming PSG vs Juventus: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming PSG vs Juventus: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

3 November 2022, 01:45 WIB

Portal Kudus

DOWNLOAD Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Jawabannya Tahun 2022

DOWNLOAD Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Jawabannya Tahun 2022

3 November 2022, 01:42 WIB

Malang Terkini

Tanggal Hijriyah Hari Ini (3 November 2022)

Tanggal Hijriyah Hari Ini (3 November 2022)

3 November 2022, 01:42 WIB

Portal Kudus

PELAJARI DISINI Soal Matematika Kelas 3 dan Jawabannya, Sebagai Latihan Agar Mendapat Nilai yang Baik

PELAJARI DISINI Soal Matematika Kelas 3 dan Jawabannya, Sebagai Latihan Agar Mendapat Nilai yang Baik

3 November 2022, 01:35 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester City vs Sevilla Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester City vs Sevilla Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

3 November 2022, 01:30 WIB