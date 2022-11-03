Lirik Lagu Closure - Hayd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Did we both fall in love before we were ready?
Or did we both give up before we were steady?
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
Is that now I'm alone
Were we both too scared or were we well-prepared?
For the future and all the mistakes that it bears
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
Is that now I'm alone
Yeah, these are questions in my head
Answers I won't get
Thoughts I nevеr said
That I kinda wish I did
I guess sometimes you find thе one
But the timing's off, the place is wrong
Maybe we would be closer
If we were a couple years older
I guess sometimes you fall in love
Then one day feels like you wake up
And everything's over
Without any closure
Did we both think that this was the best that we found?
Or were we too afraid to have no one around?
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
Is that now I'm alone
Did we hope on a star a bit too far?
Was the distance between too great for our hearts?
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
Is that now I'm alone
Yeah, these are questions in my head
Answers I won't get
Thoughts I never said
That I kinda wish I did
I guess sometimes you find the one
But the timing's off, the place is wrong
Maybe we would be closer
If we were a couple years older
I guess sometimes you fall in love
Then one day feels like you wake up
And everything's over
Without any closure
