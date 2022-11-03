Lirik Lagu Nirvana - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh baby, oh baby, oh we both know the truth
If it were the real me and you
This wouldn't be the right thing to do
Now the room is all hazy, we're too lost in the fumes
I feel like it's just me and you
Yeah we got nothing to lose
It's too late to run away from it all
It's too late to get away from it all
I'm done with running so I give in to you
This moment has caused a reaction
Resulting in our reattachment
Will you take me to nirvana?
I don't think this will last
But you're here in my arms
Oh baby, oh baby, oh, we both feel the same
I'm not gonna give you my name
And I don't think you want that to change
We're in this together, we don't know who we are
Even if it's moving too fast, baby we should take it too far
It's too late to run away from it all
It's too late to get away from it all
I'm done with running so I give in to you
This moment has caused a reaction
Resulting in our reattachment
Will you take me to nirvana?
I don't think this will last
But you're here in my arms
Will you take me to nirvana?
I don't think this will last
But you're here in my arms
Artis: Sam Smith
