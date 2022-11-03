Lirik Lagu Nirvana - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nirvana – Sam Smith

Oh baby, oh baby, oh we both know the truth

If it were the real me and you

This wouldn't be the right thing to do

Now the room is all hazy, we're too lost in the fumes

I feel like it's just me and you

Yeah we got nothing to lose

It's too late to run away from it all

It's too late to get away from it all

I'm done with running so I give in to you

This moment has caused a reaction

Resulting in our reattachment

Will you take me to nirvana?

I don't think this will last

But you're here in my arms

Oh baby, oh baby, oh, we both feel the same

I'm not gonna give you my name

And I don't think you want that to change

We're in this together, we don't know who we are

Even if it's moving too fast, baby we should take it too far

It's too late to run away from it all

It's too late to get away from it all

I'm done with running so I give in to you

This moment has caused a reaction

Resulting in our reattachment

Will you take me to nirvana?

I don't think this will last

But you're here in my arms

Will you take me to nirvana?

I don't think this will last

But you're here in my arms

Artis: Sam Smith