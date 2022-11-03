Lirik Lagu Nirvana - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 3 November 2022, 00:15 WIB
Sam Smith.
Sam Smith. /Instagram @samsmith

NirvanaSam Smith

Oh baby, oh baby, oh we both know the truth
If it were the real me and you
This wouldn't be the right thing to do
Now the room is all hazy, we're too lost in the fumes
I feel like it's just me and you
Yeah we got nothing to lose

It's too late to run away from it all
It's too late to get away from it all
I'm done with running so I give in to you

This moment has caused a reaction
Resulting in our reattachment
Will you take me to nirvana?
I don't think this will last
But you're here in my arms

Oh baby, oh baby, oh, we both feel the same
I'm not gonna give you my name
And I don't think you want that to change
We're in this together, we don't know who we are
Even if it's moving too fast, baby we should take it too far

It's too late to run away from it all
It's too late to get away from it all
I'm done with running so I give in to you

This moment has caused a reaction
Resulting in our reattachment
Will you take me to nirvana?
I don't think this will last
But you're here in my arms

Will you take me to nirvana?
I don't think this will last
But you're here in my arms

Artis: Sam Smith

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Promotor Pastikan Tiket Konser Pesta Rakyat Dewa 19 Bisa Di-Refund, Simak Syarat dan Tanggalnya

Promotor Pastikan Tiket Konser Pesta Rakyat Dewa 19 Bisa Di-Refund, Simak Syarat dan Tanggalnya

2 November 2022, 18:04 WIB
Konser Pesta Rakyat Dewa 19 Ditunda hingga Tahun Depan, Pihak Jakpro Beri Penjelasan

Konser Pesta Rakyat Dewa 19 Ditunda hingga Tahun Depan, Pihak Jakpro Beri Penjelasan

2 November 2022, 17:36 WIB
Profil dan Perjalanan Karier Mariah Carey, Pernah Dicampakkan Label Musik

Profil dan Perjalanan Karier Mariah Carey, Pernah Dicampakkan Label Musik

2 November 2022, 15:50 WIB
Profil Lengkap Lilis Karlina dan Kabar Sang Penyanyi Dangdut Terkini

Profil Lengkap Lilis Karlina dan Kabar Sang Penyanyi Dangdut Terkini

2 November 2022, 10:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

1 November 2022, 13:50 WIB
Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

31 Oktober 2022, 14:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Daftar Lengkap 222 Kabupaten dan Kota yang Dilakukan Penghentian Siaran TV Analog Mulai 2 November 2022
2

Siang akan Lebih Singkat Besok 3 November 2022, Simak Penjelasan dan Daftar Waktunya
3

TV Analog di 222 Kabupaten dan Kota Dimatikan Besok 2 November 2022, Termasuk Jabodetabek
4

Harga BBM Pertamina 1 November 2022, Simak Rincian Lengkapnya
5

Beralih ke TV Digital, Berikut Daerah di Jawa Barat yang Hentikan TV Analog per 2 November 2022
6

Sidang Ricuh, Pengacara Putri Candrawathi Tuding Brigadir J dan Adiknya Sering ‘Main’ ke Klub Malam
7

Cara Mendapatkan Set Top Box (STB) Gratis dari Pemerintah, Berikut Penjelasan Kominfo
8

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG, Timnas U20 Indonesia Vs Moldova: Simak Link Live Streaming ANTV Ini GRATIS!
9

Hitung Mundur 'Kiamat' TV Analog 2 November 2022, Simak Daftar 222 Wilayah yang Terdampak
10

Upah Minimum Tahun 2023 Naik, Kemnaker: Presentase Sesuai dengan Inflasi

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kudus

Soal Matematika Kelas 3, Berikut Contoh 30 Soal Ujian Matematika TERBARU Untuk Kelas 3 SD MI

Soal Matematika Kelas 3, Berikut Contoh 30 Soal Ujian Matematika TERBARU Untuk Kelas 3 SD MI

3 November 2022, 00:58 WIB

Indotrends

Jadwal Acara TV Trans7 Hari Ini Kamis 3 November 2022: Cek Jam Tayang Spotlite, FYP, On The Spot, dan POV

Jadwal Acara TV Trans7 Hari Ini Kamis 3 November 2022: Cek Jam Tayang Spotlite, FYP, On The Spot, dan POV

3 November 2022, 00:54 WIB

Kedu Today

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Real Madrid vs Celtic Bukan di Yalla Shoot Live, Klik di Sini

Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Real Madrid vs Celtic Bukan di Yalla Shoot Live, Klik di Sini

3 November 2022, 00:46 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

3 November 2022, 00:45 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

DPR Soroti Pelanggaran Soal Kasus Pemerasan Oknum Perwira Polisi dan Bawahannya

DPR Soroti Pelanggaran Soal Kasus Pemerasan Oknum Perwira Polisi dan Bawahannya

3 November 2022, 00:41 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Celtic Liga Champions Pukul 00.45 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Celtic Liga Champions Pukul 00.45 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

3 November 2022, 00:32 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Hijau Daun dengan Judul Suara Ku Berharap Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Hijau Daun dengan Judul Suara Ku Berharap Lengkap dengan Lirik

3 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AC Milan vs Salzburg Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AC Milan vs Salzburg Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

3 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Media Magelang

Sedang Main! LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Celtic Tanding di Liga Champions 2022-23 via Vidio

Sedang Main! LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Celtic Tanding di Liga Champions 2022-23 via Vidio

3 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Agenda Ngaleut ke Klenteng Tertua di Kota Bandung, Apresiasi Bangunan Bersejarah Kota Bandung

Agenda Ngaleut ke Klenteng Tertua di Kota Bandung, Apresiasi Bangunan Bersejarah Kota Bandung

3 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Celtic, Pekan ke 6 Liga Champions

Link Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Celtic, Pekan ke 6 Liga Champions

3 November 2022, 00:17 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Salzburg: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming AC Milan vs Salzburg: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

3 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

3 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

3 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Indosiar MOJI Kamis 3 November 2022: Tonton UEFA Europa League

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Indosiar MOJI Kamis 3 November 2022: Tonton UEFA Europa League

3 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

3 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

3 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Trending Twitter, Inilah Sinopsis Film Horor Perempuan Bergaun Merah, Cerita Wanita Introver yang Diteror

Trending Twitter, Inilah Sinopsis Film Horor Perempuan Bergaun Merah, Cerita Wanita Introver yang Diteror

3 November 2022, 00:06 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

3 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Kamis 3 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

3 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Inilah 2 Amalan yang Dapat Mengatasi Masalah Hidup di Dunia, Baca Setiap Hari Setelah Sholat

Inilah 2 Amalan yang Dapat Mengatasi Masalah Hidup di Dunia, Baca Setiap Hari Setelah Sholat

3 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Indotrends

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini Kamis 3 November 2022: Cek Jam Tayang Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga, Cinta 2 Pilihan

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini Kamis 3 November 2022: Cek Jam Tayang Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga, Cinta 2 Pilihan

3 November 2022, 00:02 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Celtic Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Celtic Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

3 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini Kamis 3 November 2022 : Asmara Indah Romantis, Karir Sedikit Lama

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini Kamis 3 November 2022 : Asmara Indah Romantis, Karir Sedikit Lama

3 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Bagaimana Cara Kita Mengenali Kemampuan dan Kebutuhan Murid? Simak Jawabannya di Sini

Bagaimana Cara Kita Mengenali Kemampuan dan Kebutuhan Murid? Simak Jawabannya di Sini

3 November 2022, 00:00 WIB