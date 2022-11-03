Lirik Lagu Talk Tonight - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Talk Tonight - Oasis

Sittin' on my own, chewin' on a bone

A thousand million miles from home

When something hit me

Somewhere right between the eyes

Sleepin' on a plane, you know you can't complain

You took your last chance once again

I landed, stranded

Hardly even knew your name

I wanna talk tonight

Until the mornin' light

'Bout how you saved my life

You and me see how we are

You and me see how we are

All your dreams are made of strawberry lemonade

And you make sure I eat today

You take me walking

To where you played when you were young

I'll never say that I won't ever make you cry

And this I'll say, I don't know why

I know I'm leavin'

But I'll be back another day

I wanna talk tonight

Until the morning light

'Bout how you saved my life (You saved my life)

I wanna talk tonight (I wanna talk tonight)

'Bout how you saved my life (I wanna talk tonight)

'Bout how you saved my life (I wanna talk tonight)

'Bout how you saved my life (I wanna talk tonight)

'Bout how you saved my life (I wanna talk tonight)

I wanna talk tonight

I wanna talk tonight

I wanna talk tonight

Artis: Oasis

Album: Live by The Sea

Dirilis: 1995

Genre: Rock, Britpop

Penulis lagu: Noel Thomas Gallagher