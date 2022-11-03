Lirik Lagu Talk Tonight - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Potret Oasis.
Potret Oasis. /Instagram @oasis

Talk Tonight - Oasis

Sittin' on my own, chewin' on a bone
A thousand million miles from home
When something hit me
Somewhere right between the eyes

Sleepin' on a plane, you know you can't complain
You took your last chance once again
I landed, stranded
Hardly even knew your name

I wanna talk tonight
Until the mornin' light
'Bout how you saved my life
You and me see how we are
You and me see how we are

All your dreams are made of strawberry lemonade
And you make sure I eat today
You take me walking
To where you played when you were young

I'll never say that I won't ever make you cry
And this I'll say, I don't know why
I know I'm leavin'
But I'll be back another day

I wanna talk tonight
Until the morning light
'Bout how you saved my life (You saved my life)
I wanna talk tonight (I wanna talk tonight)
'Bout how you saved my life (I wanna talk tonight)
'Bout how you saved my life (I wanna talk tonight)
'Bout how you saved my life (I wanna talk tonight)
'Bout how you saved my life (I wanna talk tonight)

I wanna talk tonight
I wanna talk tonight
I wanna talk tonight

Artis: Oasis
Album: Live by The Sea
Dirilis: 1995
Genre: Rock, Britpop
Penulis lagu: Noel Thomas Gallagher

