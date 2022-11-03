Lirik Lagu I Love You - Billie Eilish dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Love You - Billie Eilish

It's not true

Tell me I've been lied to

Cryin' isn't like you

Ooh

What the hell did I do?

Never been the type to

Let someone see right through

Ooh

Maybe won't you take it back?

Say you were tryna make me laugh

And nothin' has to change today

You didn't mean to say, "I love you"

I love you and I don't want to

Ooh

Up all night on another red eye

I wish we never learned to fly

I

Maybe we should just try

To tell ourselves a good lie

I didn't mean to make you cry

I

Maybe won't you take it back?

Say you were tryna make me laugh

And nothin' has to change today

You didn't mean to say, "I love you"

I love you and I don't want to

Ooh

The smile that you gave me

Even when you felt like dyin'

We fall apart as it gets dark

I'm in your arms in Central Park

There's nothin' you could do or say

I can't escape the way I love you

I don't want to, but I love you

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Credit

Artis: Billie Eilish

Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Dirilis: 29 Maret 2019

Genre: Musik pop, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Art Pop, Avant-pop, Pop, J-Pop

Penulis lagu: Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas Baird O'Connell

Fakta di Balik Lagu

I Love You merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Billie Eillish yang bertajuk When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Album ini dirilis pada 29 Maret 2019.

Lagu ini mernceritakan kisah seorang wanita yang merasa tak dianggap oleh sang kekasih. Bahkan dia bersikap seakan bersikap seolah tak mencintainya.

Padahal wanita itu menaruh perasaan yang begitu besar pada sang pujaan hati. Namun apa daya, tindakan dan sikapnya justru tak sesuai ekspektasi sehingga hubungan mereka terancam kandas. (Muhammad Anton Bahrul Alam)***