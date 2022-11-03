Lirik Lagu I Love You - Billie Eilish dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Love You - Billie Eilish
It's not true
Tell me I've been lied to
Cryin' isn't like you
Ooh
What the hell did I do?
Never been the type to
Let someone see right through
Ooh
Maybe won't you take it back?
Say you were tryna make me laugh
And nothin' has to change today
You didn't mean to say, "I love you"
I love you and I don't want to
Ooh
Up all night on another red eye
I wish we never learned to fly
I
Maybe we should just try
To tell ourselves a good lie
I didn't mean to make you cry
I
Maybe won't you take it back?
Say you were tryna make me laugh
And nothin' has to change today
You didn't mean to say, "I love you"
I love you and I don't want to
Ooh
The smile that you gave me
Even when you felt like dyin'
We fall apart as it gets dark
I'm in your arms in Central Park
There's nothin' you could do or say
I can't escape the way I love you
I don't want to, but I love you
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Credit
Artis: Billie Eilish
Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Dirilis: 29 Maret 2019
Genre: Musik pop, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Art Pop, Avant-pop, Pop, J-Pop
Penulis lagu: Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas Baird O'Connell
Fakta di Balik Lagu
I Love You merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Billie Eillish yang bertajuk When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Album ini dirilis pada 29 Maret 2019.
Lagu ini mernceritakan kisah seorang wanita yang merasa tak dianggap oleh sang kekasih. Bahkan dia bersikap seakan bersikap seolah tak mencintainya.
Padahal wanita itu menaruh perasaan yang begitu besar pada sang pujaan hati. Namun apa daya, tindakan dan sikapnya justru tak sesuai ekspektasi sehingga hubungan mereka terancam kandas. (Muhammad Anton Bahrul Alam)***
