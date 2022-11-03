Lirik Lagu El Manana - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu El Manana - Gorillaz

Summer don't know me no more

Eager man, that's all

Summer don't know me

He just let me love in my sea

'Cause I do know, Lord

From you that

Just died, yeah

I saw that day

Lost my mind

Lord, I'll find

Maybe in time

You'll want to be mine

Don't stop the buck when it comes

It's the dawn, you'll see

Money won't get there

Ten years passed tonight

You'll flee

If you do that

I'll be some

To find you

I saw that day

Lost my mind

Lord, I'll find

Maybe in time

You'll want to be mine

I saw that day

Lost my mind

Lord, I'll find

Maybe in time

You'll want to be mine

Maybe in time

You'll want to be mine

Maybe in time

You'll want to be mine