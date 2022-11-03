Lirik Lagu El Manana - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu El Manana - Gorillaz
Summer don't know me no more
Eager man, that's all
Summer don't know me
He just let me love in my sea
'Cause I do know, Lord
From you that
Just died, yeah
I saw that day
Lost my mind
Lord, I'll find
Maybe in time
You'll want to be mine
Don't stop the buck when it comes
It's the dawn, you'll see
Money won't get there
Ten years passed tonight
You'll flee
If you do that
I'll be some
To find you
I saw that day
Lost my mind
Lord, I'll find
Maybe in time
You'll want to be mine
I saw that day
Lost my mind
Lord, I'll find
Maybe in time
You'll want to be mine
Maybe in time
You'll want to be mine
Maybe in time
You'll want to be mine
