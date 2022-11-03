Lirik Lagu Head In The Clouds - Hayd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Head In The Clouds - Hayd

I miss the days when life was so simple

Felt like the glass was always half full

Where did that go?

And every second with you was so special

Back when we didn't fear the unknowns

But that was long ago

Who can say where the path will go?

Philosophers guess but they just don't know

Maybe that's why

We had our head in the clouds

Thought we had it all figured out

Planning to fly away

To escape everything on the ground

But like a plane up in space

We slowly drifted away

And every plan that we made

And dream that we chased

Are just memories now

They're just memories now

I'm not sure where everything went wrong

But I know that we landed where we both belong

(Where we both belong)

I just wish we weren't scared to say

That there's expiration dates on the friends you make

As hard as that may sound

Who can say where the path will go?

Philosophers guess but they just don't know

Maybe that's why

We had our head in the clouds

Thought we had it all figured out

Planning to fly away

To escape everything on the ground

But like a plane up in space

We slowly drifted away

And every plan that we made

And dream that we chased

Are just memories now

They're just memories now

Who can say where the path will go?

(Where the path will go? Where the path will go?)

Philosophers guess but they just don't know

(But they just don't know)

Credit