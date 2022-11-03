Lirik Lagu It's Raining Men - Geri Halliwell dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Raining Men - Geri Halliwell
Humidity is rising
Barometer's getting low
According to our sources
The street's the place to go
'Cause tonight for the first time
Just about half past ten
For the first time in history
It's gonna start raining men
It's raining men
Hallelujah
It's raining men
Amen
It's raining men
Hallelujah
It's raining men
Amen
'm gonna go out
I'm gonna let myself get
Absolutely soaking wet
It's raining men
Hallelujah
It's raining men
Every specimen
Tall, blonde, dark and lean
Rough and tough and strong and mean
God bless Mother Nature
She's a single woman too
