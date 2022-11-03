Lirik Lagu It's Raining Men - Geri Halliwell dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's Raining Men - Geri Halliwell

Humidity is rising

Barometer's getting low

According to our sources

The street's the place to go

'Cause tonight for the first time

Just about half past ten

For the first time in history

It's gonna start raining men

It's raining men

Hallelujah

It's raining men

Amen

It's raining men

Hallelujah

It's raining men

Amen

'm gonna go out

I'm gonna let myself get

Absolutely soaking wet

It's raining men

Hallelujah

It's raining men

Every specimen

Tall, blonde, dark and lean

Rough and tough and strong and mean

God bless Mother Nature

She's a single woman too