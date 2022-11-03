Lirik Lagu Keeping Tabs - NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keeping Tabs - NIKI

Loser

Ah, ah

You left without saying goodbye (fuck, fuck, fuck)

Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry, don't cry

I ball a fist and die inside

I wish I didn't, but regrettably, I entirely understand why you did it

Take one step forward and two jumps back

One hand on the gate of this cul-de-sac

Some cursed part of me wants to be cornered

Right into it even if we crack

You left early and you arrived too late

Just right in time to be a huge mistake

So I wish you well, and I wish you far away

This was never real, I'll say it 'til I believe it

I wish I never met you

You are the worst thing that I'm still

Keeping tabs on for some stupid reason

You were just being nice

Now I fully believe you're out there somewhere also

Keeping tabs on how I might be feeling

For some stupid reason

I keep on believing

You care and you're reeling too

I don't even know you

Drowning in my own

Sad, imagined fantasy of who you could be

The reality is you

Unironically love personality tests

All of the data's weak, half-amusing at best

But it could never work 'cause I'm an Enneatype 4 Aquarius

You say the wrong thing every time you talk

The red flags wave, the alarms sound off

I'm so glad our paths didn't cross

I'm so glad, I'll say it 'til I believe it

I wish I never met you

You are the worst thing that I'm still

Keeping tabs on for some stupid reason

You're the same with everyone

I'm not special, no, you're not out there just

Keeping tabs on how I might be feeling