Lirik Lagu Keeping Tabs - NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Keeping Tabs - NIKI
Loser
Ah, ah
You left without saying goodbye (fuck, fuck, fuck)
Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry, don't cry
I ball a fist and die inside
I wish I didn't, but regrettably, I entirely understand why you did it
Take one step forward and two jumps back
One hand on the gate of this cul-de-sac
Some cursed part of me wants to be cornered
Right into it even if we crack
You left early and you arrived too late
Just right in time to be a huge mistake
So I wish you well, and I wish you far away
This was never real, I'll say it 'til I believe it
I wish I never met you
You are the worst thing that I'm still
Keeping tabs on for some stupid reason
You were just being nice
Now I fully believe you're out there somewhere also
Keeping tabs on how I might be feeling
For some stupid reason
I keep on believing
You care and you're reeling too
I don't even know you
Drowning in my own
Sad, imagined fantasy of who you could be
The reality is you
Unironically love personality tests
All of the data's weak, half-amusing at best
But it could never work 'cause I'm an Enneatype 4 Aquarius
You say the wrong thing every time you talk
The red flags wave, the alarms sound off
I'm so glad our paths didn't cross
I'm so glad, I'll say it 'til I believe it
I wish I never met you
You are the worst thing that I'm still
Keeping tabs on for some stupid reason
You're the same with everyone
I'm not special, no, you're not out there just
Keeping tabs on how I might be feeling
