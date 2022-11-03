Lirik Lagu Replay - Zendaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Replay - Zendaya

Make it stop

Sounds so good, I just can't take no more

Turn it down, turn it up, I don't know

I don't know (know)

But don't stop (oh)

Don't move (oh), just keep it there (right there)

Keep it right there (ooh)

Keep it right there

I wanna put you on repeat

Play you everywhere I go

Everywhere I go

Play you everywhere I go

Put you on repeat

Play you everywhere I go (I go)

Everywhere I go (I go)

Play you everywhere I go

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

I can listen to it all day

I can listen to you all day

Yeah, you all day

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

We can start all over again

And again

Yeah

Wanna put this song on re-

Don't stop (stop)

Turn it on, turn it up, make it louder (yeah)

I don't wanna miss a single thing

I wanna hear every melody (yeah)

Beating (beating, beating)

Beating so loud you can feel it (see it, see it)

Beating (beating, beating)

Beating for you

I wanna put you on repeat

Play you everywhere I go

Everywhere I go

Play you everywhere I go

Put you on repeat

Play you everywhere I go (I go)

Everywhere I go (I go)

Play you everywhere I go

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

I can listen to it all day

I can listen to you all day

Yeah, you all day

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

We can start all over again and again

Yeah

Wanna put this song on re-

Feel it all (feel it)

Feel it all crashing down (down, down, down)

I'm so lost (I'm so)

I'm so lost in (lost in) your sound (sound)

yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

(Put this song) on replay

(List-listen) to you all day

To you all day

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

I can listen to it all day

I can listen to you all day

Yeah, you all day

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

We can start all over again and again

Yeah

Wanna put this song on replay

Yeah (yeah)

Yeah (yeah)

Album: Zendaya

Artis: Zendaya

Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B

Nominasi: World Music Award for World’s Best Song, World Music Award for World’s Best Video

Zendaya sempat berkarier di dunia musik lewat lagu Replay. Lagu ini menggabungkan nuansa genre R&B/Soul dan Pop.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 16 Juli 2013 sebagai single utama dari albumnya melalui Hollywood Records, setelah tayang perdana pada 12 Juli 2013.

Setelah dirilis, Replay berhasil mencapai posisi 40 di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 di Amerika Serikat. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***