Lirik Lagu Replay - Zendaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Replay - Zendaya
Make it stop
Sounds so good, I just can't take no more
Turn it down, turn it up, I don't know
I don't know (know)
But don't stop (oh)
Don't move (oh), just keep it there (right there)
Keep it right there (ooh)
Keep it right there
I wanna put you on repeat
Play you everywhere I go
Everywhere I go
Play you everywhere I go
Put you on repeat
Play you everywhere I go (I go)
Everywhere I go (I go)
Play you everywhere I go
Yeah
Wanna put this song on replay
I can listen to it all day
I can listen to you all day
Yeah, you all day
Yeah
Wanna put this song on replay
We can start all over again
And again
Yeah
Wanna put this song on re-
Don't stop (stop)
Turn it on, turn it up, make it louder (yeah)
I don't wanna miss a single thing
I wanna hear every melody (yeah)
Beating (beating, beating)
Beating so loud you can feel it (see it, see it)
Beating (beating, beating)
Beating for you
I wanna put you on repeat
Play you everywhere I go
Everywhere I go
Play you everywhere I go
Put you on repeat
Play you everywhere I go (I go)
Everywhere I go (I go)
Play you everywhere I go
Yeah
Wanna put this song on replay
I can listen to it all day
I can listen to you all day
Yeah, you all day
Yeah
Wanna put this song on replay
We can start all over again and again
Yeah
Wanna put this song on re-
Feel it all (feel it)
Feel it all crashing down (down, down, down)
I'm so lost (I'm so)
I'm so lost in (lost in) your sound (sound)
yeah
Wanna put this song on replay
(Put this song) on replay
(List-listen) to you all day
To you all day
Yeah
Wanna put this song on replay
I can listen to it all day
I can listen to you all day
Yeah, you all day
Yeah
Wanna put this song on replay
We can start all over again and again
Yeah
Wanna put this song on replay
Yeah (yeah)
Yeah (yeah)
Album: Zendaya
Artis: Zendaya
Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B
Nominasi: World Music Award for World’s Best Song, World Music Award for World’s Best Video
Zendaya sempat berkarier di dunia musik lewat lagu Replay. Lagu ini menggabungkan nuansa genre R&B/Soul dan Pop.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 16 Juli 2013 sebagai single utama dari albumnya melalui Hollywood Records, setelah tayang perdana pada 12 Juli 2013.
Setelah dirilis, Replay berhasil mencapai posisi 40 di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 di Amerika Serikat. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***
