Lirik Lagu Something in the Way – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something in the Way – Nirvana
Underneath the bridge
Tarp has sprung a leak
And the animals I've trapped
Have all become my pets
And I'm living off of grass
And the drippings from my ceiling
It's okay to eat fish
Cause they don't have any feelings
Something in the way
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way, yeah
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way, yeah
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way, yeah
Mmm-mmm
Underneath the bridge
Tarp has sprung a leak
And the animals I've trapped
Have all become my pets
And I'm living off of grass
And the drippings from the ceiling
It's okay to eat fish
Cause they don't have any feelings
Something in the way
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way, yeah
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way, yeah
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way, yeah
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way
Mmm-mmm
Something in the way, yeah
Mmm-mmm
Credit
Artis: Nirvana
Penulis lagu: Kurt Cobain
Album: Nevermind
Dirilis: 1991
Genre : Acoustic rock
Fakta di balik lirik
Something in the Way adalah lagu ke-12 dan terakhir dari debut album Nirvana, Nevermind. Album itu dirilis pada 1991.
Artikel Pilihan