Lirik Lagu Something in the Way – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something in the Way – Nirvana

Underneath the bridge

Tarp has sprung a leak

And the animals I've trapped

Have all become my pets

And I'm living off of grass

And the drippings from my ceiling

It's okay to eat fish

Cause they don't have any feelings

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah

Mmm-mmm

Credit

Artis: Nirvana

Penulis lagu: Kurt Cobain

Album: Nevermind

Dirilis: 1991

Genre : Acoustic rock

Fakta di balik lirik

Something in the Way adalah lagu ke-12 dan terakhir dari debut album Nirvana, Nevermind. Album itu dirilis pada 1991.