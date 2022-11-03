Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ghost - Justin Bieber

Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow

I miss your touch on nights when I'm hollow

I know you crossed a bridge that I can't follow

Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know

That if I can't be close to you

I'll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life (more than life)

And if you can't be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow (woo)

I need more time but time can't be borrowed

I'd leave it all behind if I could follow

Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know

That if I can't be close to you

I'll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life (more than life), yeah

And if you can't be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy (oh)

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

Whoa

Na, na-na

More than life

Oh

So if I can't get close to you

I'll settle for the ghost of you

But I miss you more than life

And if you can't be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life