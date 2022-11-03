Lirik Lagu Money On My Mind - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

When I signed my deal, I felt pressure
Don't want to see the numbers, I want to see heaven
You say could you write a song for me?
I say, "I'm sorry I won't do that happily"
When I go home
I tend to close the door
I never wanted more
So sing with me
Can't you see?
I don't have money on my mind
Money on my mind
I do it for, I do it for the love
I don't have money on my mind
Money on my mind
I do it for, I do it for the love
I do it for the love
I do it for the love
I do it for the love
I do it for the love
Please don't get me wrong
I wanna keep it moving
I know what that requires, I'm not foolish
Please can you make this work for me?
'Cause I'm not a puppet I will work against your strings
When I go home
I tend to close the door
I never wanted more
So sing with me
Can't you see?
I don't have money on my mind
Money on my mind
I do it for, I do it for the love
I don't have money on my mind
Money on my mind
I do it for, I do it for the love
I do it for the love
I do it for the love
I do it for the love
I do it for the love
Artikel Pilihan