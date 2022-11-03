Lirik Lagu Money On My Mind - Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money On My Mind – Sam Smith

When I signed my deal, I felt pressure

Don't want to see the numbers, I want to see heaven

You say could you write a song for me?

I say, "I'm sorry I won't do that happily"

When I go home

I tend to close the door

I never wanted more

So sing with me

Can't you see?

I don't have money on my mind

Money on my mind

I do it for, I do it for the love

I don't have money on my mind

Money on my mind

I do it for, I do it for the love

I do it for the love

I do it for the love

I do it for the love

I do it for the love

Please don't get me wrong

I wanna keep it moving

I know what that requires, I'm not foolish

Please can you make this work for me?

'Cause I'm not a puppet I will work against your strings

When I go home

I tend to close the door

I never wanted more

So sing with me

Can't you see?

I don't have money on my mind

Money on my mind

I do it for, I do it for the love

I don't have money on my mind

Money on my mind

I do it for, I do it for the love

I do it for the love

I do it for the love

I do it for the love

I do it for the love