Lirik Lagu Dadari - Treasure dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dadari – Treasure

Darararararari

Neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe

Neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah

Nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it

Sasil mariji Since seventeen yeah

Neol jikyeobwatji mareul mot haesseul ppun

Yeojeonhi ne juwil maemdora

Du nuneul ttel suga eopjana

Hoksi neodo gateun mamiljineun

Nan an gunggeumhae Yeah

Nan nega joeunikka

Ne nunbichi heundeullyeo You already know

Neodo wonhandaneun geol ne ipga misoga beonjinikka

Geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

Naega malhaesseotjana You already know

Nega mame deundan geol ne gin meori nallinikka

Geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

Baby ne deokbune ssodajineun aidieo

Gamume bi odeut nega naege isseo Pressure

Jogeum seotun nae pyohyeon

Norael billyeo I give u love

Modu neol hyanghae heulleo

Ttatteuthameul neukkyeo ne yeopeseo nan

Hoppang gateun ttakkeunhan sarangi chajawasseo

Uh ummm, Excuse me Miss

I L.O.V.E Y.O.U

Ne nunbichi heundeullyeo You already know

Neodo wonhandaneun geol ne ipga misoga beonjinikka

Geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

Naega malhaesseotjana You already know

Nega mame deundan geol ne gin meori nallinikka

Geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega

Cheoeum neukkyeoboneun Love like this

Give me love like this

Show you love like this yeah

Ttara bulleojullae Sing like this

Oh sing with me

Han beon deo Ayo

Boom chicky boom

Can you feel my heartbeat

Boom chicky boom

Gidarigo itjana

Boom chicky boom

Doo doo doo doo