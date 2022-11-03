Lirik Lagu Dadari - Treasure dan Fakta di Baliknya

Darararararari
Neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
Sasil mariji Since seventeen yeah
Neol jikyeobwatji mareul mot haesseul ppun
Yeojeonhi ne juwil maemdora
Du nuneul ttel suga eopjana
Hoksi neodo gateun mamiljineun
Nan an gunggeumhae Yeah
Nan nega joeunikka
Ne nunbichi heundeullyeo You already know
Neodo wonhandaneun geol ne ipga misoga beonjinikka
Geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega
Naega malhaesseotjana You already know
Nega mame deundan geol ne gin meori nallinikka
Geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega
Darararararari
Neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
Darararararari
Neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
Baby ne deokbune ssodajineun aidieo
Gamume bi odeut nega naege isseo Pressure
Jogeum seotun nae pyohyeon
Norael billyeo I give u love
Modu neol hyanghae heulleo
Ttatteuthameul neukkyeo ne yeopeseo nan
Hoppang gateun ttakkeunhan sarangi chajawasseo
Uh ummm, Excuse me Miss
I L.O.V.E Y.O.U
Ne nunbichi heundeullyeo You already know
Neodo wonhandaneun geol ne ipga misoga beonjinikka
Geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega
Naega malhaesseotjana You already know
Nega mame deundan geol ne gin meori nallinikka
Geugeol bonikka Bonita-nita nega
Darararararari
Neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
Darararararari
Neol bogo isseum eumagi Babe
Neoreul wihan mellodi mellodi Yeah
Nega myujeunikka jal deureobwa Play it
Cheoeum neukkyeoboneun Love like this
Give me love like this
Show you love like this yeah
Ttara bulleojullae Sing like this
Oh sing with me
Han beon deo Ayo
Boom chicky boom
Can you feel my heartbeat
Boom chicky boom
Gidarigo itjana
Boom chicky boom
Doo doo doo doo
Artikel Pilihan