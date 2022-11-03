Lirik Lagu Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Thank U Next – Ariana Grande

Thought I'd end up with Sean

But he wasn't a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for Pete, I'm so thankful

Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm

'Cause he was an angel

One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now, I'm so amazing

Say I've loved and I've lost

But that's not what I see

So, look what I got

Look at what you taught me

And for that, I say

Thank you next (next)

Thank you next (next)

Thank you next

I'm so grateful for my ex

Thank you next (next)

Thank you next (next)

Thank you next (next)

I'm so

Spend more time with my friends

I ain't worried 'bout nothin'

Plus, I met someone else

We're havin' better discussions

I know they say I move on too fast

But this one gon' last

'Cause her name is Ari

And I'm so good with that (so good with that)

She taught me love (love)

She taught me patience (patience)

She handles pain (pain)

That amazing (yeah, she's amazing)

I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)

But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)

'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)

Ain't no need for searching

And for that, I say

Thank you next (thank you next)

Thank you next (thank you next)

Thank you next (thank you)

I'm so grateful for my ex

Thank you next (thank you next)

Thank you next (said thank you next)

Thank you next (next)

I'm so grateful for my ex

Thank you next

Thank you next

Thank you next

I'm so