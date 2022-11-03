Lirik Lagu Have A Nice Day - Bon Jovi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Have A Nice Day - Bon Jovi

Why you wanna tell me how to live my life?

And who are you to tell me if it's black or white?

Mama, can you hear me? Try to understand

Is innocence the difference between a boy and a man?

My daddy lived a lie, it's just the price that he paid

Sacrificed his life, just slavin' away

Ooh, if there's one thing I hang onto

That gets me through the night

I ain't gonna do what I don't want to

I'm gonna live my life

Shining like a diamond, rolling with the dice

Standing on the ledge, I show the wind how to fly

When the world gets in my face

I say, have a nice day

Have a nice day

Take a look around you, nothing's what it seems

We're living in the broken home of hopes and dreams

Let me be the first to shake a helping hand

Anybody brave enough to take a stand

I knocked on every door down every dead end street

Looking for forgiveness and what's left to believe?

Ooh, if there's one thing I hang onto

That gets me through the night

I ain't gonna do what I don't want to

I'm gonna live my life

Shining like a diamond, rolling with the dice

Standing on the ledge, I show the wind how to fly

When the world gets in my face

I say, have a nice day

Have a nice day

Oh, oh, if there's one thing I hang onto

That gets me through the night

I ain't gonna do what I don't want to

I'm gonna live my life

Shining like a diamond, rolling with the dice

Standing on the ledge, I show the wind how to fly

When the world gets in my face

I say, have a nice day

Have a nice day, have a nice day

When the world keeps trying to drag me down

Gotta raise my hands, gonna stand my ground

I say, hey, have a nice day

Have a nice day, have a nice day

