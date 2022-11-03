Lirik Lagu Have A Nice Day - Bon Jovi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Have A Nice Day - Bon Jovi
Why you wanna tell me how to live my life?
And who are you to tell me if it's black or white?
Mama, can you hear me? Try to understand
Is innocence the difference between a boy and a man?
My daddy lived a lie, it's just the price that he paid
Sacrificed his life, just slavin' away
Ooh, if there's one thing I hang onto
That gets me through the night
I ain't gonna do what I don't want to
I'm gonna live my life
Shining like a diamond, rolling with the dice
Standing on the ledge, I show the wind how to fly
When the world gets in my face
I say, have a nice day
Have a nice day
Take a look around you, nothing's what it seems
We're living in the broken home of hopes and dreams
Let me be the first to shake a helping hand
Anybody brave enough to take a stand
I knocked on every door down every dead end street
Looking for forgiveness and what's left to believe?
Ooh, if there's one thing I hang onto
That gets me through the night
I ain't gonna do what I don't want to
I'm gonna live my life
Shining like a diamond, rolling with the dice
Standing on the ledge, I show the wind how to fly
When the world gets in my face
I say, have a nice day
Have a nice day
Oh, oh, if there's one thing I hang onto
That gets me through the night
I ain't gonna do what I don't want to
I'm gonna live my life
Shining like a diamond, rolling with the dice
Standing on the ledge, I show the wind how to fly
When the world gets in my face
I say, have a nice day
Have a nice day, have a nice day
When the world keeps trying to drag me down
Gotta raise my hands, gonna stand my ground
I say, hey, have a nice day
Have a nice day, have a nice day
