Lirik Lagu Painkiller - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Painkiller - Ruel

You're my painkiller

When my brain gets bitter

You keep me close

You keep me close

I got front row seats for the park side livin'

Feel like the one but I'm one in a billion

Teenage cynical and I don't really know

What's the point of living if my heart gets broken?

Driving on the road, waiting for head-on collision

Springtime funeral, I miss you but I'd rather be alone

To keep me from

Heartbreaks, headaches

The doctor says I'm diagnosed with

Shit days, mistakes

But I'll be fine

But I'll be fine

'Cause you're my painkiller

When my brain gets bitter

You keep me close

When I've been miserable

And it takes forever

To let my brain get better

You keep me close

You keep me close

Window seats as the plane starts to leavin'

Miss those streets where my knees were bleedin'

Homesick veteran

I left my bed again

Oh, looking for

Heartbreaks, headaches

The doctor says I'm diagnosed with

Shit days, mistakes

But I'll be fine

But I'll be fine

'Cause you're my painkiller

When my brain gets bitter

You keep me close

When I've been miserable

And it takes forever

To let my brain get better

You keep me close

You keep me close

Please, never leave me

'Cause I'm barely holdin' on

You give me a reason to keep on breathin'

'Cause you're my painkiller

When my brain gets bitter

You keep me close

When I've been miserable

And it takes forever

To let my brain get better

You keep me close

You keep me close

I know you hear me (Close)

Yeah (Close)

Close