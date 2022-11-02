Lirik Lagu Raised by Wolves – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Raised by Wolves - The Interrupters
You got my letter, you read it twice
Short breaths, long sighs
Might be a liar, might be a drunk
But I forgive you for your giving up
For your giving up
It doesn't matter, my life was shattered
And my heart's got holes
You left a child out in the wild
And I was raised by wolves
I was raised by wolves, ah woo
I was raised by wolves, ah woo
Yeah
We would dig for scraps out in the cold
After you left to go and try to find your pot of gold
My teeth got sharper, my skin got tough
So I forgive you for your giving up
For your giving up
It doesn't matter, my life was shattered
And my heart's got holes
You left a child out in the wild
And I was raised by wolves
I was raised by wolves, ah woo
I was raised by wolves, ah woo
Yeah
Yeah, when you left and said goodbye
Under the moonlight, we had to learn to say alive
In the wild
You got my letter, read it twice
Short breaths, long sighs
Might be a liar, might be a drunk
But I forgive you, yeah
