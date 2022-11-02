Lirik Lagu Raised by Wolves – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Raised by Wolves - The Interrupters

You got my letter, you read it twice

Short breaths, long sighs

Might be a liar, might be a drunk

But I forgive you for your giving up

For your giving up

It doesn't matter, my life was shattered

And my heart's got holes

You left a child out in the wild

And I was raised by wolves

I was raised by wolves, ah woo

I was raised by wolves, ah woo

Yeah

We would dig for scraps out in the cold

After you left to go and try to find your pot of gold

My teeth got sharper, my skin got tough

So I forgive you for your giving up

For your giving up

It doesn't matter, my life was shattered

And my heart's got holes

You left a child out in the wild

And I was raised by wolves

I was raised by wolves, ah woo

I was raised by wolves, ah woo

Yeah

Yeah, when you left and said goodbye

Under the moonlight, we had to learn to say alive

In the wild

You got my letter, read it twice

Short breaths, long sighs

Might be a liar, might be a drunk

But I forgive you, yeah