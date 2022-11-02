Lirik Lagu In the Mirror – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In the Mirror - The Interrupters
No matter how far I run
I always end up back here
No matter how far I go
I always end up back here
Took me two years to write this song
I wanted it perfect, no wrinkles in it
Took me a long time to come clean
To be honest, the truth's so ugly
Took me a long time to come home
I didn't think you'd get me
I had too much explaining
No matter how far I run
I always end up back here
No matter how far I go
I always end up back here
In the mirror, in the mirror
In the mirror, only in the mirror
I always felt so out of place
In a crowded room, I speak too soon, yeah
I put a big smile on my face
I can't let them know, it's all for show, no
Took me a long time to come home
I didn't think you'd get me
I had too much explaining
No matter how far I run
I always end up back here
No matter how far I go
I always end up back here
Artikel Pilihan