Lirik Lagu In the Mirror – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In the Mirror - The Interrupters

No matter how far I run

I always end up back here

No matter how far I go

I always end up back here

Took me two years to write this song

I wanted it perfect, no wrinkles in it

Took me a long time to come clean

To be honest, the truth's so ugly

Took me a long time to come home

I didn't think you'd get me

I had too much explaining

No matter how far I run

I always end up back here

No matter how far I go

I always end up back here

In the mirror, in the mirror

In the mirror, only in the mirror

I always felt so out of place

In a crowded room, I speak too soon, yeah

I put a big smile on my face

I can't let them know, it's all for show, no

Took me a long time to come home

I didn't think you'd get me

I had too much explaining

No matter how far I run

I always end up back here

No matter how far I go

I always end up back here