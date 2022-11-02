Lirik Lagu My Honest Face – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Honest Face - Inhaler

I could be Elvis on a Tuesday night

One, two, three, four, five, alright

I can look good in a certain light

So don't look too close at me tonight

And honey, I could play the Joker

My made up smile broke your heart last night

No, no, no, I didn't want to hurt ya

But there's just a certain culture when you're young

When you're young

Baby, I'll take you to an honest place

Darling, I just can't find my honest face, my honest face

I could be a killer, gonna get you whacked

One, two, three, four, five in the back

And you have to get up to try and get out of hand

It's all working out just like I planned

And honey, I could play the hater

Acting like I hated her last night

No, no, no, no, I didn't want to hurt you

But there's just a certain culture when you're young

C-call it fun

Baby, I'll take you to an honest place

Darling, I just can't find my honest face, my honest face

I-I-I wanna be

Up-up-up on TV, yeah

K-k-killing fear

I wanna, wanna, wanna, wanna, wanna

I-I-I wanna be

On TV yeah

I wanna be

K-k-killing fear

K-k-killing fear

K-k-killing what I wanna, wanna

Baby, I'll take you to an honest place

Darling, I just can't find my honest face

It's all over the place, it's all over the place