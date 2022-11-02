Lirik Lagu My Honest Face – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Honest Face - Inhaler
I could be Elvis on a Tuesday night
One, two, three, four, five, alright
I can look good in a certain light
So don't look too close at me tonight
And honey, I could play the Joker
My made up smile broke your heart last night
No, no, no, I didn't want to hurt ya
But there's just a certain culture when you're young
When you're young
Baby, I'll take you to an honest place
Darling, I just can't find my honest face, my honest face
I could be a killer, gonna get you whacked
One, two, three, four, five in the back
And you have to get up to try and get out of hand
It's all working out just like I planned
And honey, I could play the hater
Acting like I hated her last night
No, no, no, no, I didn't want to hurt you
But there's just a certain culture when you're young
C-call it fun
Baby, I'll take you to an honest place
Darling, I just can't find my honest face, my honest face
I-I-I wanna be
Up-up-up on TV, yeah
K-k-killing fear
I wanna, wanna, wanna, wanna, wanna
I-I-I wanna be
On TV yeah
I wanna be
K-k-killing fear
K-k-killing fear
K-k-killing what I wanna, wanna
Baby, I'll take you to an honest place
Darling, I just can't find my honest face
It's all over the place, it's all over the place
