Lirik Lagu Natural - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Natural

It's just like breathin', speakin'

When we touch, like a force of nature

Not just a feelin', let's believe it

The birth of love like a force of nature

Undeniable (it's our love)

Unforgettable (it's our love)

Nothing compares to when

I feel you on my skin

It feels so natural, natural

When we come together

Like a force of nature

It feels so natural, natural

When we come together

Like a force of nature

When we come together, together, together

When we come together, together, together

Pure heart, deeper

Beautiful, like the bluest ocean

Like a wave, we broke down

The barriers, like the bluest ocean

It's incredible (it's our love)

Unforgettable (it's our love)

Nothing compares to when

I feel you on my skin

It feels so natural, natural

When we come together

Like a force of nature

It feels so natural, natural

When we come together

Like a force of nature

When we come together, together, together

When we come together, together, together