Lirik Lagu Natural - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Natural
It's just like breathin', speakin'
When we touch, like a force of nature
Not just a feelin', let's believe it
The birth of love like a force of nature
Undeniable (it's our love)
Unforgettable (it's our love)
Nothing compares to when
I feel you on my skin
It feels so natural, natural
When we come together
Like a force of nature
It feels so natural, natural
When we come together
Like a force of nature
When we come together, together, together
When we come together, together, together
Pure heart, deeper
Beautiful, like the bluest ocean
Like a wave, we broke down
The barriers, like the bluest ocean
It's incredible (it's our love)
Unforgettable (it's our love)
Nothing compares to when
I feel you on my skin
It feels so natural, natural
When we come together
Like a force of nature
It feels so natural, natural
When we come together
Like a force of nature
When we come together, together, together
When we come together, together, together
