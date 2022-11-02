Lirik Lagu Icarus Interlude - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Icarus Interlude

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Coming thrust

I guess I flew too close to the sun

Myth will call me legend

That might be why

In my Yves Saint Laurent

Get the bees coming in for the honey I supply

And if you ain't got it now then you in for a surprise

You won't get it in a lifetime

I'm in the right place at the right time

Girl you love me

Better than anyone

Girl you love me

Beter than love

Girl you love me

Better than I've known before

Better than I've known before

(Better than I've known before)

(Ain't no stopping what I know)

(What I know, I know)

Ain't no stopping what I feel

Plays on my mind in slow-mo

Every time as if it were real

Every night

It's you I feel

That's who you are in my mind

I've been lying to the liars

I've been lying

I've been lying to the liars

I've been lying to the liars

I've been lying with the liars

Every night

Lying 'cause im flying

I've been lying to the liars

Lying to the liars

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN, Curt Kirkwood

Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini

Lagu ke-13 dalam album Icarus Falls ini merupakan lagu terakhir yang dirilis pada cakram fisik pertama album milik Zayn, setelah sang musisi keluar dari grup One Direction.

Lagu Icarus Interlude yang berfungsi sebagai selingan ini merupakan titik balik dari lagu-lagu yang menceritakan tentang cinta dan kasih sayang menjadi sesuatu yang lebih gelap dan lebih menyedihkan.