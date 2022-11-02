Lirik Lagu Icarus Interlude - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ooh, ooh, ooh
Coming thrust
I guess I flew too close to the sun
Myth will call me legend
That might be why
In my Yves Saint Laurent
Get the bees coming in for the honey I supply
And if you ain't got it now then you in for a surprise
You won't get it in a lifetime
I'm in the right place at the right time
Girl you love me
Better than anyone
Girl you love me
Beter than love
Girl you love me
Better than I've known before
Better than I've known before
(Better than I've known before)
(Ain't no stopping what I know)
(What I know, I know)
Ain't no stopping what I feel
Plays on my mind in slow-mo
Every time as if it were real
Every night
It's you I feel
That's who you are in my mind
I've been lying to the liars
I've been lying
I've been lying to the liars
I've been lying to the liars
I've been lying with the liars
Every night
Lying 'cause im flying
I've been lying to the liars
Lying to the liars
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN, Curt Kirkwood
Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini
Lagu ke-13 dalam album Icarus Falls ini merupakan lagu terakhir yang dirilis pada cakram fisik pertama album milik Zayn, setelah sang musisi keluar dari grup One Direction.
Lagu Icarus Interlude yang berfungsi sebagai selingan ini merupakan titik balik dari lagu-lagu yang menceritakan tentang cinta dan kasih sayang menjadi sesuatu yang lebih gelap dan lebih menyedihkan.
