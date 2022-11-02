Lirik Lagu No Candle No Light - ZAYN feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Young Money
Hand on your hand
Chest on your chest
Tangled in bed
But I'm feeling you less
You know my love ain't free
Why do you make believe?
Why do you sell me dreams?
SMS in the morning light
We gotta, we gotta, we gotta face it
The fire, the fire ain't no longer blazin'
I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya
You don't even know that I left, do ya?
Can't handle my love
Can't handle your lies
No friend zone to my love
Quit burning all of my time
I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya
No candle, no light for you
No candle, no light for you
No candle, no light for you
I can't do it, no, baby, I can't do it
I only end up losing, ooh, we're really fooling this
Agree to disagree, some things ain't meant to be
But I wanted you and me
SMS in the morning light
We gotta, we gotta, we gotta face it
The fire, the fire ain't no longer blazin'
I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya
You don't even know that I left, do ya?
Can't handle my love
Can't handle your lies
No friend zone to my love
Quit burning all of my time
I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya
No candle, no light for you
No candle, no light for you
No candle, no light for you
Artikel Pilihan