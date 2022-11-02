Lirik Lagu No Candle No Light - ZAYN feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Candle No Light

Young Money

Hand on your hand

Chest on your chest

Tangled in bed

But I'm feeling you less

You know my love ain't free

Why do you make believe?

Why do you sell me dreams?

SMS in the morning light

We gotta, we gotta, we gotta face it

The fire, the fire ain't no longer blazin'

I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya

You don't even know that I left, do ya?

Can't handle my love

Can't handle your lies

No friend zone to my love

Quit burning all of my time

I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya

No candle, no light for you

No candle, no light for you

No candle, no light for you

I can't do it, no, baby, I can't do it

I only end up losing, ooh, we're really fooling this

Agree to disagree, some things ain't meant to be

But I wanted you and me

SMS in the morning light

We gotta, we gotta, we gotta face it

The fire, the fire ain't no longer blazin'

I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya

You don't even know that I left, do ya?

Can't handle my love

Can't handle your lies

No friend zone to my love

Quit burning all of my time

I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya

No candle, no light for you

No candle, no light for you

No candle, no light for you