Lirik Lagu There You Are - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Only you know me
The way you know me
Only you forgive me
When I'm sorry
Need you when I'm broken
When I'm fixed
Need you when I'm well
When I'm sick
Friends that I rely on
Don't come through
They run like the river
But not you
Can't see when I'm falling
Losing myself
But then I hear you calling
There you are
There you are
You're there with open arms
There you are
There you are
And I run
Whispers in the background
Behind closed doors
I got myself in a mess and without you I'm in more
Oh, I'm a little drunk now
That's why I went to war
Oh yeah, you are my sober
When I'm on the floor
Can't see when I'm falling
Losing myself
But then I hear you calling
There you are
There you are
You're there with open arms
There you are
There you are
And I run
Only you know me the way you know me
Only you forgive me when I'm sorry
Even when I messed it up
There you are
