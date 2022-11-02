Lirik Lagu There You Are - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu There You Are

Only you know me

The way you know me

Only you forgive me

When I'm sorry

Need you when I'm broken

When I'm fixed

Need you when I'm well

When I'm sick

Friends that I rely on

Don't come through

They run like the river

But not you

Can't see when I'm falling

Losing myself

But then I hear you calling

There you are

There you are

You're there with open arms

There you are

There you are

And I run

Whispers in the background

Behind closed doors

I got myself in a mess and without you I'm in more

Oh, I'm a little drunk now

That's why I went to war

Oh yeah, you are my sober

When I'm on the floor

Can't see when I'm falling

Losing myself

But then I hear you calling

There you are

There you are

You're there with open arms

There you are

There you are

And I run

Only you know me the way you know me

Only you forgive me when I'm sorry

Even when I messed it up

There you are