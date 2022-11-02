Lirik Lagu There You Are - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 November 2022, 02:42 WIB
ZAYN.
ZAYN. /Instagram.com/@zayn

Lirik Lagu There You Are

Only you know me
The way you know me
Only you forgive me
When I'm sorry

Need you when I'm broken
When I'm fixed
Need you when I'm well
When I'm sick
Friends that I rely on
Don't come through
They run like the river
But not you

Can't see when I'm falling
Losing myself
But then I hear you calling

There you are
There you are
You're there with open arms
There you are
There you are
And I run

Whispers in the background
Behind closed doors
I got myself in a mess and without you I'm in more
Oh, I'm a little drunk now
That's why I went to war
Oh yeah, you are my sober
When I'm on the floor

Can't see when I'm falling
Losing myself
But then I hear you calling

There you are
There you are
You're there with open arms
There you are
There you are
And I run

Only you know me the way you know me
Only you forgive me when I'm sorry
Even when I messed it up
There you are

Editor: Nopsi Marga

