Lirik Lagu Good Guy - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't you fall for me, girl
I'm not the right kind
I'm a bad man
I will do all I can to keep you by my side
Just 'cause I know it feels right
Explain every story
Not boring
Girl, I'll be the only thing up when you're dropping
From purpose
Present and future
Hi Mr. President, a pleasure to meet you
Hoping for my presence 'cause it's making a feature
Working on instinct like an extinct creature
Hair's all dark and the ends got bleaches
Street lamps lit like they're trying to teach us
I've seen this scene before, real life
The nature wrote the score, my lines
Look into your eyes and
I'm not a good guy
I'm not a good guy
But I know you're mine (bang)
But I know you're mine (bang bang)
I'm not a good guy
I'm not a good guy
But I know you're mine (bang)
But I know you're mine (bang bang)
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN, Sonny Bono, Alexandre Bursztyn, Henrique Andrade
Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini
Melodi lagu Good Guy ini merupakan musik yang berkaca dari Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) pada 1996 oleh Nancy Sinatra.
Lagu Good Guy ini menceritakan tentang niat Zayn kepada seorang wanita bahwa dirinya adalah seorang yang tidak baik (bad boy).
