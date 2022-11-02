Lirik Lagu Good Guy - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Guy

Don't you fall for me, girl

I'm not the right kind

I'm a bad man

I will do all I can to keep you by my side

Just 'cause I know it feels right

Explain every story

Not boring

Girl, I'll be the only thing up when you're dropping

From purpose

Present and future

Hi Mr. President, a pleasure to meet you

Hoping for my presence 'cause it's making a feature

Working on instinct like an extinct creature

Hair's all dark and the ends got bleaches

Street lamps lit like they're trying to teach us

I've seen this scene before, real life

The nature wrote the score, my lines

Look into your eyes and

I'm not a good guy

I'm not a good guy

But I know you're mine (bang)

But I know you're mine (bang bang)

I'm not a good guy

I'm not a good guy

But I know you're mine (bang)

But I know you're mine (bang bang)

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN, Sonny Bono, Alexandre Bursztyn, Henrique Andrade

Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini

Melodi lagu Good Guy ini merupakan musik yang berkaca dari Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) pada 1996 oleh Nancy Sinatra.

Lagu Good Guy ini menceritakan tentang niat Zayn kepada seorang wanita bahwa dirinya adalah seorang yang tidak baik (bad boy).