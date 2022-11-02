Lirik Lagu Too Much - ZAYN feat Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Too Much

I think we met and the time flies

I took your digits a while back

I think we fucked in the flashback

Won't leave my mind, kinda sidetracked

Felt good but now I feel bad

I think I know I can't take it back

No, there's nothin' I can say

Must be an addiction

I wanted it all, didn't expect it to fall

Must be an affliction

I wanted to call but I didn't call

Now it's keepin' me up night and day

Keepin' me up night and day

Must be an addiction

Now there's nothin' I can say but

I guess I want too much (too much)

I guess I want love and lust

You just can't love enough

That's why I need a touch

That's why I need a touch

That's why I need a touch

That's why I need a touch

That's why I need a touch

I never meant to, but I did though

I gotta keep it on the d-low

Then again, what the fuck do I know

You're always on my mind so

Felt good but now I feel bad

I think I know I can't take it back

No, there's nothin' I can say

Must be an addiction

I wanted it all, didn't expect it to fall

Must be an affliction

I wanted to call but I didn't call

Now it's keepin' me up night and day

Keepin' me up night and day

Must be an addiction

Now there's nothin' I can say but

I guess I want too much (too much)

I guess I want love and lust

You just can't love enough

That's why I need a touch

That's why I need a touch

That's why I need a touch

That's why I need a touch

That's why I need a touch

When the room becomes a game we play

White lines they seem to turn to snakes

I guess I'll turn you 'way

Say white lies to your face

You know I know my place

Nothin' I can say

Nothin' I can say

Nothin' I can say