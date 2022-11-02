Lirik Lagu Too Much - ZAYN feat Timbaland dan Fakta di Baliknya

I think we met and the time flies
I took your digits a while back
I think we fucked in the flashback
Won't leave my mind, kinda sidetracked
Felt good but now I feel bad
I think I know I can't take it back
No, there's nothin' I can say
Must be an addiction
I wanted it all, didn't expect it to fall
Must be an affliction
I wanted to call but I didn't call
Now it's keepin' me up night and day
Keepin' me up night and day
Must be an addiction
Now there's nothin' I can say but
I guess I want too much (too much)
I guess I want love and lust
You just can't love enough
That's why I need a touch
That's why I need a touch
That's why I need a touch
That's why I need a touch
That's why I need a touch
I never meant to, but I did though
I gotta keep it on the d-low
Then again, what the fuck do I know
You're always on my mind so
Felt good but now I feel bad
I think I know I can't take it back
No, there's nothin' I can say
Must be an addiction
I wanted it all, didn't expect it to fall
Must be an affliction
I wanted to call but I didn't call
Now it's keepin' me up night and day
Keepin' me up night and day
Must be an addiction
Now there's nothin' I can say but
I guess I want too much (too much)
I guess I want love and lust
You just can't love enough
That's why I need a touch
That's why I need a touch
That's why I need a touch
That's why I need a touch
That's why I need a touch
When the room becomes a game we play
White lines they seem to turn to snakes
I guess I'll turn you 'way
Say white lies to your face
You know I know my place
Nothin' I can say
Nothin' I can say
Nothin' I can say
Artikel Pilihan