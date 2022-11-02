Lirik Lagu Sour Diesel - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sour Diesel

Walks in the place, hands on her waist

Gun on her thigh, big shooter game

She did this before, murdered to gain

Promised her ma she won't kill again

She got it and she know she got it

I'm takin' off like a rocket

Spaceship, so high I can't stop it

Like sour diesel

I can't stop the feelin', yeah

Can't stop your feet, no

Feels like a dreamer

Didn't feel it seep in

She burn, she burn, she burn

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

I can't stop the feelin' (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Can't stop your feet, no

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

She burn, she burn, she burn

Like sour diesel

The look's on her face, back in my place

Legs in the air, all dirty again

Smokin' some more, I'm in her space

She touches me there, then I do it again

She got it and she know she got it

I'm takin' off like a rocket

Spaceship, so high I can't stop it

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

I can't stop the feelin', no (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Can't stop your feet, no

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

She burn, she burn, she burn

Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Feels like the heat, yeah

When the flame is here (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Can't stop the heat, yeah

Can't stop the feet (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like a-sour diesel

Can't stop the feelin', oh (she burn, she burn, she burn)

No, I can't stop

'Cause it's burnin' all around you

I'm so glad I found you

'Cause it's burnin' all around you

I'm so glad I found you

Woo, yeah, yeah