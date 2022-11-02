Lirik Lagu Sour Diesel - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walks in the place, hands on her waist
Gun on her thigh, big shooter game
She did this before, murdered to gain
Promised her ma she won't kill again
She got it and she know she got it
I'm takin' off like a rocket
Spaceship, so high I can't stop it
Like sour diesel
I can't stop the feelin', yeah
Can't stop your feet, no
Feels like a dreamer
Didn't feel it seep in
She burn, she burn, she burn
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
I can't stop the feelin' (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Can't stop your feet, no
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
She burn, she burn, she burn
Like sour diesel
The look's on her face, back in my place
Legs in the air, all dirty again
Smokin' some more, I'm in her space
She touches me there, then I do it again
She got it and she know she got it
I'm takin' off like a rocket
Spaceship, so high I can't stop it
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
I can't stop the feelin', no (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Can't stop your feet, no
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
She burn, she burn, she burn
Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Feels like the heat, yeah
When the flame is here (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Can't stop the heat, yeah
Can't stop the feet (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like a-sour diesel
Can't stop the feelin', oh (she burn, she burn, she burn)
No, I can't stop
'Cause it's burnin' all around you
I'm so glad I found you
'Cause it's burnin' all around you
I'm so glad I found you
Woo, yeah, yeah
