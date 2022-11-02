Lirik Lagu Half a Week Before the Winter - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Half a Week Before the Winter - Vanessa Carlton

Half a week before the winter

The chill bites before it comes

I'm a child of the pleasure

Daddy brings before he runs

He sits behind a desk of mahogany

He whispers dreams into my ear

And though I've given him his empire

He delivers me my fear

The unicorns are riding high

Powerful in coats of white

I turn to look and burn my eyes

I carry on, I carry all the weight of empty promise

As I stand swallowed by the light

Flickering above the highway

I hold my head and know

The streets are mine tonight

The vampires are growing tired

The coats of white all turn to red

My heart burns with desire

I carry on, I carry on

The unicorns are riding high

Powerful in coats of white

We turn to look and burn our eyes

I carry on, I carry

The vampires are growing tired

The coats of white all turn to red

My heart burns with desire

I carry on, I carry on

I carry on, I carry on

We carry on

Credits

Artis: Vanessa Carlton

Songwriters: Vanessa Carlton

Album: Harmonium

Rilis: 2004