Lirik Lagu Half a Week Before the Winter - Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Half a Week Before the Winter - Vanessa Carlton
Half a week before the winter
The chill bites before it comes
I'm a child of the pleasure
Daddy brings before he runs
He sits behind a desk of mahogany
He whispers dreams into my ear
And though I've given him his empire
He delivers me my fear
The unicorns are riding high
Powerful in coats of white
I turn to look and burn my eyes
I carry on, I carry all the weight of empty promise
As I stand swallowed by the light
Flickering above the highway
I hold my head and know
The streets are mine tonight
The vampires are growing tired
The coats of white all turn to red
My heart burns with desire
I carry on, I carry on
The unicorns are riding high
Powerful in coats of white
We turn to look and burn our eyes
I carry on, I carry
The vampires are growing tired
The coats of white all turn to red
My heart burns with desire
I carry on, I carry on
I carry on, I carry on
We carry on
Credits
Artis: Vanessa Carlton
Songwriters: Vanessa Carlton
Album: Harmonium
Rilis: 2004
