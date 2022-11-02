Lirik Lagu Fingers - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

F*cked and I want ya
Looked and I loved ya
Stuck, now I need ya
Hopin' I'd see ya
Touch and I feel how
Much can you see her, no
Hiding all your features, sliding down the filter
Show me, you just in the middle
Don't be hiding what you thinkin'
I've been fucked and I want ya, I can't even text ya
'Cause my fingers ain't working, but my heart is
If you wanna let me know where you hiding
I could come and love (I could come and love)
I could come and love (I could come and love ya)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)
What did I tell ya? Typo said I loved ya
Didn't mean what I was saying
No, I wasn't playing, just confused
Was tryna play it smooth
Start spinnin' in this room
In this state, I think I'm too
This state, I think I'm too
'Cause I'm fucked and I want ya, I can't even text ya
'Cause my fingers ain't working, but my heart is
If you wanna let me know where you hiding
I could come and love (I could come and love)
I could come and love (I could come and love ya)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)
I know it's takin' all your strength to keep it straight
'Cause you got different things replacin'
All the feelings that you've felt
Know you're seeing it for yourself
Where's the shame? No shame in what you need
F*cked and I want ya, I can't even text ya
'Cause my fingers ain't working, but my heart is
If you wanna let me know where you hiding
I could come and love (I could come and love)
I could come and love (I could come and love ya)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love)
I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN, David Phelan, Alex Oriet
