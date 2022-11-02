Lirik Lagu Fingers - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fingers

F*cked and I want ya

Looked and I loved ya

Stuck, now I need ya

Hopin' I'd see ya

Touch and I feel how

Much can you see her, no

Hiding all your features, sliding down the filter

Show me, you just in the middle

Don't be hiding what you thinkin'

I've been fucked and I want ya, I can't even text ya

'Cause my fingers ain't working, but my heart is

If you wanna let me know where you hiding

I could come and love (I could come and love)

I could come and love (I could come and love ya)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)

What did I tell ya? Typo said I loved ya

Didn't mean what I was saying

No, I wasn't playing, just confused

Was tryna play it smooth

Start spinnin' in this room

In this state, I think I'm too

This state, I think I'm too

'Cause I'm fucked and I want ya, I can't even text ya

'Cause my fingers ain't working, but my heart is

If you wanna let me know where you hiding

I could come and love (I could come and love)

I could come and love (I could come and love ya)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)

I know it's takin' all your strength to keep it straight

'Cause you got different things replacin'

All the feelings that you've felt

Know you're seeing it for yourself

Where's the shame? No shame in what you need

F*cked and I want ya, I can't even text ya

'Cause my fingers ain't working, but my heart is

If you wanna let me know where you hiding

I could come and love (I could come and love)

I could come and love (I could come and love ya)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love)

I could come and love ya (I could come and love ya)

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN, David Phelan, Alex Oriet

Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini