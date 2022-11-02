Lirik Lagu I Don't Mind - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don't Mind
I don't mind falling
If it means I get to fly again
Up in my island
Like a dream I’m trying to fight against
I don't mind mischief
We're just dancing in the dark again
The light blows
Don't wanna spend time on the issue
We’ll never grow old when I'm with you
When I'm with, when I'm with, when I'm with
When I'm with you
The sun never comes up
When I'm with, when I'm with, when I’m with
When I’m with you
It's lit you can put it out
I can find you when you’re lost
Girl you'll never see me running out
Anybody else is only
But you know I got your back I'm on your side
I don't mind
You can tell me your lies
I don’t mind
You can me tell all night
When I'm with you
When you know I
Know you're playing with my mind
I don't mind
You can tell me your lies
I don't mind
You can me tell all night
When I'm with you
No I don't mind
I don't mind waiting
If you need some time to love again
I don't want nothing
Just a letter, something for the pain
I don't mind mischief
We're just dancing in the dark again
The light blows
Don't wanna spend time on the issue
We'll never grow old when I'm with you
When I'm with, when I'm with, when I'm with
When I'm with you
The sun never comes up
When I'm with, when I'm with, when I'm with
When I'm with you
It's lit you can put it out
I can find you when you're lost
Girl you'll never see me running out
Anybody else is only
But you know I got your back I'm on your side
I don't mind
You can tell me your lies
I don't mind
You can me tell all night
When I'm with you
When you know I
Know you're playing with my mind
I don't mind
You can tell me your lies
I don't mind
You can me tell me all night
When I'm with you
No I don't mind
I really don't mind if it's love
Been waiting for a sign in the night
I really don't mind if it's love
Girl you know
Artikel Pilihan