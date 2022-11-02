Lirik Lagu Satisfaction - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Satisfaction

Nobody said this would be easy

Nobody said this would be hard

Nobody gave me a rulebook to follow

And my soul's not hollow

You see, we gotta find our place

And we'll go there now

I can't get no satisfaction alone

'Cause I can't, you can't, we can't get no

Satisfaction

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way

Nobody said that you would leave me

Nobody says that in this dark

Somebody told me about tomorrow

And my soul's not hollow

You see, we gotta find our place

And we'll go there now

We can't get no satisfaction alone

'Cause I can't, you can't, we can't get no

Satisfaction

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way

As you try your best to pull away

Something surges, urges you to stay

'Cause I can't, you can't, we can't get no

Satisfaction

I can't, you can't, we can't get no

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way