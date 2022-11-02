Lirik Lagu Satisfaction - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Satisfaction
Nobody said this would be easy
Nobody said this would be hard
Nobody gave me a rulebook to follow
And my soul's not hollow
You see, we gotta find our place
And we'll go there now
I can't get no satisfaction alone
'Cause I can't, you can't, we can't get no
Satisfaction
All in my zone, all in my space
Life is always in the way
All in my zone, all in my space
Life is always in the way
Nobody said that you would leave me
Nobody says that in this dark
Somebody told me about tomorrow
And my soul's not hollow
You see, we gotta find our place
And we'll go there now
We can't get no satisfaction alone
'Cause I can't, you can't, we can't get no
Satisfaction
All in my zone, all in my space
Life is always in the way
All in my zone, all in my space
Life is always in the way
As you try your best to pull away
Something surges, urges you to stay
'Cause I can't, you can't, we can't get no
Satisfaction
I can't, you can't, we can't get no
All in my zone, all in my space
Life is always in the way
All in my zone, all in my space
Life is always in the way
